Seven Cork footballers nominated for 2021 TG4 Ladies Football All Star awards

SEVEN Cork footballers have been nominated for 2021 TG4 Ladies Football All Star awards.

While the Rebels came up short in their quest for All-Ireland glory this year, losing in the semi-final to Meath, seven of the county’s top performers have been named on 45-strong list of nominees.

No surprise to see new senior champions Meath lead the way with 14 nominations, while runners-up Dublin have nine players nominated for All-Stars.

Flying the Cork flag are former All-Star Melissa Duggan from Dohenys along with Róisín Phelan, Eimear Meaney, rising Macroom star Erika O’Shea, Hannah Looney, Kinsale forward Sadhbh O’Leary and Eimear Scally.

The 2021 TG4 All Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at Dublin’s Bonnington Hotel on Saturday, November 13th.

The 2021 TG4 Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners will also be announced on the night.

The 2021 TG4 All Star nominations are as follows:

Goalkeepers: Monica McGuirk (Meath), Ciara Trant (Dublin), Dearbhla Gower (Galway).

Right corner back: Emma Troy (Meath), Martha Byrne (Dublin), Saoirse Lally (Mayo).

Full back: Mary Kate Lynch (Meath), Róisín Phelan (Cork), Evelyn McGinley (Donegal).

Left corner back: Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Katie Newe (Meath), Eimear Meaney (Cork).

Right half back: Erika O’Shea (Cork), Tamara O’Connor (Mayo), Aoibheann Leahy (Meath).

Centre back: Aoibhín Cleary (Meath), Lauren McConville (Armagh), Nicole McLaughlin (Donegal).

Left half back: Melissa Duggan (Cork), Orlagh Nolan (Dublin), Shauna Ennis (Meath).

Midfield: Lauren Magee (Dublin), Jennifer Dunne (Dublin), Sinéad Cafferky (Mayo), Máire O’Shaughnessy (Meath), Hannah Looney (Cork), Orlagh Lally (Meath).

Right half forward: Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Orla Byrne (Meath).

Centre forward: Rachel Kearns (Mayo), Lyndsey Davey (Dublin), Stacey Grimes (Meath).

Left half forward: Niamh O’Sullivan (Meath), Carla Rowe (Dublin), Sarah Rowe (Mayo).

Right corner forward: Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Vikki Wall (Meath), Sadhbh O’Leary (Cork).

Full forward: Emma Duggan (Meath), Shauna Howley (Mayo), Katie Murray (Waterford).

Left corner forward: Eimear Scally (Cork), Geradline McLaughlin (Donegal), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry).