SCIATH NA SCOL MIXED: Skibbereen, Dreeny, Leap and Urhan schools go goal crazy in finals!

Roinn 7 (7-a-side) – Gaelscoil Dr Uí Shúilleabháin Skibbereen 8-5, Ballinagree NS 2-9

Goals win games, and this final emphasised that. A commanding 7-2 to 0-6 half-time lead had the Skibbereen Gaelscoil well ahead with Sé O’Brien scoring a flurry of goals while Seán Hurley and Savva Pelasok ran the game in midfield.

Ballinagree pulled a few points back thanks to captain Kayleigh O’Sullivan, Liam O’Brien, Tom Healy and Fionn Lehane.

Ballinagree, to their credit, never gave up, but they came up against a Skibb defence that had Amber Granagham in top form, sweeping up a world of ball at full-back. Goals from Liam O’Brien and Donagh Murphy Kingston were the least that Ballingree deserved for their great effort.

Points from Tommy Mae Sullivan and Lucy Mae Sullivan as well as Lehane completed a valiant effort by Ballingree but it was the town of Skibbereen that picked up another win on the day.

Skibbereen: Isaac Mann, Bo McAlpin, Amber Granagham, Elisha Sexton, John Berry, Tessa Lally, Seán Hurley, Savva Pelasok, Ani Foley, Molly Donovan, Sé O’Brien, Marina Lupton.

Ballinagree: Patricia O’Donovan, Aoibheann O’Brien, Tommy Mae Sullivan, Donagh Murphy Kingston, Fionn Lehane, Kayleigh O’Sullivan, Aoibheann Kelleher, Tom Healy, Liam O’Brien, Róisín Twohig, Lucy Mae Sullivan, Gearóid O’Sullivan, Erin Kelleher, Conor O’Riordan, Mia Noonan, Daniel O’Sullivan.

***

Roinn 8 (7-a-side) – Dreeny NS 8-6, Kilcolman NS 0-3

This was a gr-eight win for a dominant Dreeny outfit, as the school won their third title in-a-row.

Led by captain Paul Kingston, Christopher Crowley, Chloe Delaney and Róisín Murnane all stood out for the victors.

Dreeny NS: Conor Deane, Áine Lynch, Evan O’Donovan, Róisín Murnane, Katie O’Sullivan, Kate Lynch, Chloe Delaney, Peter Kelleher, Dolly Langan, Christopher Crowley, Paul Kingston, Aethyn Lorimer, Emma McCarthy, Siún McCarthy.

Kilcolman NS: Flynn Moyles, Cormac O’Callaghan, Aoife O’Driscoll, Eoin Ryan, Spencer Twomey, Daniel O’Brien, Amy O’Brien, Keeva O’Mahony, Aaron Whooley, Keeva Thorne, Joseph McDermott, Isabel O’Sullivan, Sarah Walsh, Méabh O’Driscoll, Holly Tanner, Quin Twomey.

***

Roinn 9 (7-a-side) – Leap NS 8-10, Togher NS 3-4

They were Leap-ing for joy in Leap National School after an outstanding team performance. This was a final where Leap dominated from the start and Togher, despite some great flashes, couldn’t live with them.

Sam Maguires duo Darragh Hurley and Ciarán O'Farrell, Faye Buston and Aaron O’Callaghan all got scores for Togher but the Dunmanway-based outfit were playing catch-up against the impressive Leap team.

Leap NS: Tyler Collins, Ciara Jennings, Caoimhe O’Brien, Mary Jo O’Mahony, Alex Morgan, Keita Herbsta, Zuzanna Stankiewicz, Darcy O’Donovan, Jake Shanahan, Youri Lamprecht, Seán O’Mahony, Ciarán Tobin, Harry O’Sullivan, Colm O’Donovan, Kyle O’Donovan, Momoko Kishi Comiskey, Annuka Herbsta, Orlagh Collins.

Togher NS: Ari Hyland, Sophie Buston, Aoibhe Parry, Eli Smith, Ciarán O’Farrell, Aaron O’Callaghan, Darragh Hurley, Faye Buston, Alicia Hurley, Orah Collins, Ella O’Donovan, Clodagh Cronin, Faye Buston.

***

Roinn 10 (5-a-side) – Urhan NS 5-10, Kilcoe NS 3-1

A hat-trick of goals from Urhan’s Danny O’Sullivan was crucial for the Beara school as they won the top prize in a final that saw eight goals scored.

Another standout player was Keelin Sullivan who dominated in the middle of the park.

Kevin Crowley, James O’Sullivan, Jerh O’Shea, and Críoadh Downing also impressed on a good day for Urhan.

Urhan NS: Caoimhe Ryan, Keelin Sullivan, Crioadh Downing, James O’Sullivan, Kevin Crowley, Jerh O’Shea, Conor Eustace, Sheila Sheehan, Cathal O’Sullivan, Danny O’Sullivan, James Downing.

Kilcoe NS: Izzy Hoffman, Emma Keohane, Ina O’Driscoll, Sadhbh Kelly, Anna B., Roisín Harte, Charlie Parker, Saoirse Hickey, Addy Goggin, Ella Shore Loftus, Patrick O’Driscoll, Zac Falvey, Zen Parker, Luchta Hennessey.