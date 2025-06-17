Over €150,000 granted to West Cork development projects

Skibbereen rowing club has been awarded €52,734 for upgrades and refurbishment works, while in Kinsale, €50,000 has been awarded to Cork County Council to upgrade the Kinsale Galleon Mast. The Spanish Galleon replica is situated on the harbour, and was erected in 2001 to mark 400 years since the battle of Kinsale.

The funding announcement was made on Thursday morning (June 5th), and comes via the Community Recognition Fund, which supports the development of community infrastructure in places where significant numbers of arrivals from Ukraine and other countries are being hosted.

The two local communities were among seven in county Cork to get news of funding; in Millstreet, the community council were granted €50,000 for upgrades to the community building, while Mallow Search and Rescue were granted €50,000 too, for the purchase of a new vehicle.

Both deputies Christopher O’Sullivan and Aindrias Moynihan warmly welcomed the news for their respective constituencies, with Deputy O’Sullivan observing that it was ‘fitting’ that the Skibbereen club be awarded funding as it has ‘brought so much joy to West Cork and Ireland in recent years.

I can personally attest to the incredible dedication of the coaches, rowers, and staff.

‘It is fitting they are awarded €52,734 today as part of the Community Recognition Fund investment which enhances sports clubs, community centres, parks, recreational trails, arts, culture, and more.’

Deputy Moynihan, meanwhile, said he was ‘especially delighted to see Millstreet receive this support’.

‘It’s a vibrant town with a strong community spirit, and these upgrades will ensure the facilities match that energy.’