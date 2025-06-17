SLIDESHOW: Young guns light up West Cork Sciath na Scol football finals

HUNDREDS of talented young footballers descended on Clonakilty GAA Club’s grounds in Ahamilla for the annual West Cork Sciath na Scol football finals. Overall, 32 teams from 31 different schools took part in thrilling games, full of goals and great football.

This was the 33rd running of the annual finals’ day, and three pitches in the Clonakilty GAA complex were used simultaneously for the games.

From finals that were 15-a-side right down to deciders that were five-a-side, this was a great day for the next generation of West Cork football stars. The finals were of great quality, with two finals even going to extra-time, emphasising the competitiveness in the competition.

‘There was fierce excitement. Some thrilling games. And it is all thanks to the help of our committee, all the volunteers who turned up and all our referees. It was a great day,’ Sciath na Scoil secretary Darragh Carey told The Southern Star.

‘The standard of football out there today was exceptional. I have no doubt they’ll be some future Cork stars that played there. We had Laura O’Mahony from the Cork ladies footballers and Maurice Shanley from the men’s football side and they’re heroes for these children. It’s very important that we keep it going and give them the opportunity to enjoy days like this.’

Many well-known West Cork inter-county stars would have played in the ever-popular Sciath na Scol over the years. Current Cork football captain Brian Hurley and his younger brother Michael. Cork hurler Luke Meade. Maurice Shanley and Laura O’Mahony themselves would have learned their trade at this grade. And the list goes on.

‘When you start off in March, there are over 70 schools and they all come together. Now, there is a lot of hard work in organising it, but it is worth it when you have an occasion like this for those schools. You see them go out the door with smiles on their faces. Even the people who lose go away happy enough. It’s an occasion,’ chairman Dave Keohane explained.

‘Maurice and Laura would have played Sciath na Scoil themselves growing up. It’s great to see it turn full circle. We would have had different players here over the years. We had Brian Hurley a couple of years ago. We had Luke Meade. They would have played here when they were young themselves. For them to come back is fantastic for us. It’s fantastic for the children to aspire to that again. It’s just another way of promoting the games.’

Worth noting the five referees who made sure the games took place. Take a bow, Liam O’Shea, Jimmy O’Sullivan, Conor McCarthy, Peter O’Leary and Niall O’Regan.

Special mention, too, to the committee members who made the day possible as well as the Cork minor inter-county players who were helping out with umpire duties.