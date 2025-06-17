Jack Crowley and Gavin Coombes in Irish squad for two-test summer tour

PAUL O’Connell has challenged Ireland players named in two-test summer tour of Georgia (July 5th) and Portugal (July 12th) to stand up and grab their chance.

Interim Ireland men’s head coach O’Connell has included two West Cork men in his 32-strong squad, as Munster stars Jack Crowley and Gavin Coombes have both been included. Bandon RFC star Crowley has already won 24 international caps while Skibbereen man Coombes is keen to add to the two Ireland caps he won in the summer of 2021.

‘With 15 players away with The British & Irish Lions, this tour presents an opportunity for those on the fringes to impress the coaching team,’ O’Connell said.

‘A number of players have been really close to selection in recent times and it’s important that everyone grasps the challenge that’s ahead of them.’

The Ireland squad will gather for a training camp in Dublin ahead of the departure to Tbilisi on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Ireland match-day squad for the opening test against Georgia will then be announced on Thursday, July 3rd.