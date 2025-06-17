Love found and losses remembered on Sherkin

The themes of war, peace, and new relationships were entwined at a weekend ceremony on Sherkin last weekend, where the successful integration of Ukrainian refugees into the local community was celebrated with the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Her Excellency Larysa Gerasko.

The island residents stood side-by-side with those who had fled their homes under Russian bombardment 3,000 kilometres from Ireland, where the county mayor, Cllr Joe Carroll was on hand to open the ceremony.

Poetry was recited, music played, and the afternoon of events closed a roll of honour held of those who have died in the war against Ukraine.

In the grounds of the island hotel, a moving tribute was paid to family members of three of the 57 resident refugees who have lost their lives on the battlefield.

There were also contributions from the island’s community choir, and addresses by those professionals and volunteers who have been working hard with the community.

Her Excellency Larysa Gerasko was delighted to hear of how well the Ukrainian children have settled into school life, as the pupils travel each day to Rath National School near Baltimore, where they now make up a tenth of the students and, according to their teachers, are achieving excellent results.

Those gathered heard of Andrii Grachov, a Ukrainian support worker, who was one of the first to arrive on Sherkin.

He had been a seafarer and was in the middle of the Indian Ocean when the war broke out.

His home city of Mariupol was destroyed in the Russian invasion, and a cousin was killed.

His mother later accompanied him to Ireland.

‘We lost everything we had,’ he said, ‘but now I’ve gained something special.’

He was referring to his wife Kateryna Muzychko, whom he met not in Ukraine, but in the Sherkin Hotel.

It was love at first sight and then along came the island’s first Ukrainian baby, Olivia, who’s now 16 months and thriving.

Olivia’s arrival was welcomed and embraced by all.

The manager of Sherkin House, Alan McCormack, described the ‘true and genuine integration that is working on a daily basis’.

‘The roaring sea that separates us from the mainland makes us more dependent on each other. It’s an honour to be alongside people at their lowest point in life.’

Fiona Corcoran, founder of the charity, the Greater Chernobyl Cause, spoke of how she had crisscrossed the country delivering essential supplies including food clothes, bedding and generators, saying that the charity’s members ‘stand in solidarity with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters’.