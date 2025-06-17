SCIATH NA SCOL BOYS: Shane Óg stars as St Patrick’s Boys NS crowned Roinn 1 champs after an epic

Roinn 1 (15-a-side) – St Patrick’s Boys NS, Skibbereen 3-9, Bishop Galvin Central School Newcestown 2-9 (aet)

THIS was the fourth year in a row that these two schools met in the Roinn 1 final and this latest encounter was an instant classic In the previous three deciders, there were two Newcestown wins and a draw but this year was Skibb’s time to shine.

After drawing 2-6 to 1-9 after normal time, the Skibbereen boys’ school got the upper hand in extra-time, outscoring the Newcestown boys by 1-3 to 1-0 to win it out.

Shane Óg Hourihane really showed well for St Patrick’s with 1-6 of their total. Andrew O’Donovan (1-2), Jack O’Brien (1-0) and Adam O’Shea also got on the scoresheet for the victors.

Jack O’Callaghan scored a goal for Newcestown while Cormac Collins, Noah Collins and Gearóid Evans all got on the scoresheet too. A word for Newcestown goalkeeper Ruain O’Sullivan made some terrific saves.

St Patrick’s Boys NS: Oisín Minihane, Aaron O’Donovan, Aaron Donoghue, Kasey O’Regan, Ruairí Ward, Liam Foley, David Long, Pádraig O’Donovan, Frankie Collins, Conor Keohane, Shane Óg Hourihane, Luke Carstairs, Jack O’Brien, Adam O’Shea, Andrew O’Donovan, Fionn O’Mahony, Vincent O’Regan, Olan Courtney, Alex Dinan, Jamie McCarthy.

Bishop Galvin Central School: Ruain O’Sullivan, Ben Duggan, Andrew O’Callaghan, Ryan Forbes, Cillian Lucot, Ted O’Sullivan, Josh Murray, Gearóid Evans, Liam Verling, Darragh Sleator, Tiernan Crewe, Roan Linehan, Jack O’Callaghan, Cormac Collins, Noah Collins, Seán Hickey, Oran O’Sullivan, Aodán O’Sullivan, Ruairí O’Sullivan, Michael Walsh, Brendan Hayes, Ruairí Holland, Joseph Harte, Oran Giles, Cathal Nyhan, Oisín O’Driscoll.

***

Roinn 2 (13-a-side) – Timoleague NS 6-4, Scoil Naomh Seosamh Laragh, Bandon 1-4

Another repeat final pairing, another different outcome. Timoleague fell short to Laragh last year (4-9 to 1-2) but their group form in winning all their games indicated that they were ready to change their fortunes.

A half-time lead of 3-1 to 1-1 helped the winners on their way as Danny Connolly (2-1), Jack Harte (2-0), Donnacha Deasy (1-2), Tom Connolly (1-0) and Olan Walsh all scored.

James Deasy had a standout performance in goal and his defensive unit of Colum Coomey, Ciarán Wilcox, and Dylan Harte were relentless and put in some crucial tackles. Zack Murphy was a commanding presence at the heart of the defence while Paddy Dinneen anchored the full-back line with strength and leadership, expertly organising the defence.

Up front, Donagh Harte worked tirelessly, constantly pressing the opposition and creating opportunities. Cian O’Sullivan covered a huge amount of ground, tracking back to support the defence and launching counter-attacks when the chances arose.

For Laragh, Daniel O’Connell did well at wing forward, Sam Bambury excelled in defence too while Dara Aherne performed admirably in goal.

Timoleague NS: James Deasy, Paddy Dineen, Zack Murphy, Ciarán Wilcox, Colum Coomey, Dylan Harte, Tom Connolly, Donncha Deasy, Jack Harte, Donagh Harte, Cian O’Sullivan, Danny Connolly, Olan Walsh, Fallon Hegarty O’Brien, Dominic Wysocki, Olan Coomey, Jakub Zeleznik, Antoni Holc, Bartosz Ilkwanty, Jakub Ilkwanty.

Scoil Naomh Seosamh Laragh: Dara Aherne, Robbie Walsh, Sam Bambury, Rory Lane, Adam O’Donovan, Liam O’Keeffe, Paschal McCarthy, Darragh Donlon, Ben Hegarty, Callum Crean, Daniel O’Connell, Tyler Ratcliffe, James O’Flynn, David O’Callaghan, Aidan Brennan, Colm O’Sullivan, Chulainn Ross.

***

Roinn 3 (11-a-side) – Rath NS Baltimore 7-9, Ardagh Boys NS 3-2

Rath defended their title in this final, thanks in large part for building a strong lead at half time when they led 2-8 to no score. Ardagh worked very hard but just couldn’t come to grips with Rath’s forward line. Senan Whooley top scored in the opening half with 1-2, and finished with 1-3, while Kingsley Crosby (1-3), Bill O’Driscoll (2-0), birthday boy Jimmy McDonagh (2-0) and Jesse Best (1-1) were all amongst the goals. Paddy Sheehy also chipped in with 0-2 for the winners.

Rath NS: Oran Keane, Ben Pitton Brady, Fionn Daly, Ian Fitzgerald, Theo Best, Paddy Sheehy, Kingsley Crosby, Tadhg Ronan, Jesse Best, Senan Whooley, Bill O’Driscoll, Darragh Murphy, Jimmy McDonagh, Cathal Ronan, Hugo O’Driscoll, Liam O’Neill, Sebastian O’Regan, Stephen O’Mahony, Ferdinand O’Driscoll.

Ardagh Boys NS: Ciarán Hayes, Jack Sutton, Steven Moloney-Hayes, Finn McMahon, Elijah Deasy, Mícheál Hayes, Cathal Crowley, Oisín Cullinane, Aedhan Sealy, Alexander O’Brien, Tadhg O’Donovan, Cormac Regan, Eoghan Timmins, Matthew Harte, Philip O’Sullivan, Eamon Buckley, Seán Burke, Ethan Hayes, Conor Browne, Tiernan O’Driscoll, Jordan Chambers.

***

Roinn 4 (9-a-side) – Scoil Naomh Bhride Union Hall 7-8, Ardfield NS 4-13 (aet)

Another final where the two schools were hard to separate, as Union Hall and Ardfield served up a thriller with the former coming out on top. The two teams couldn’t be separated after normal time, 4-6 to 3-9, but Union Hall had the better of the extra-time, outscoring a tough Ardfield side by 3-2 to 1-4.

It was Union Hall’s first appearance in the Sciath na Scoil final in three years and having won the Paddy Hurley Memorial Cup that week in Castlehaven, they were celebrating a double!

Ardfield led 3-2 to 2-3 at half-time in normal time and were full value but Union Hall didn’t give up.

Ryan Jennings was the star of the show in midfield, an all-rounder, while his partner Oisín Deasy impressed. Ethan Atalay, Michael Cleary, Ruán Cronin and Jayden Woods all grabbed crucial scores up front.

In defence, James Browne, Jamie Perez and Ryan Atalay showed their class. Behind them was a brilliant shot-stopper in TJ French. This was a great game that went right down to the wire.

Scoil Naomh Bhride Union Hall: TJ French, Jamie Perez, James Browne, Ryan Atalay, Shane Collins, Paddy O’Driscoll, Charlie O’Dea, Oisín Deasy, Ryan Jennings, Liedson Rodriguez, Josh O’Mahony, Denis Kearney, Ryan Cronin, Ethan Atalay, Michael Cleary, Charlie O’Donovan, Tom Tobin, Zach O’Donoghue, Conor Kearney, Joshua Limerick, Tom Hayes, Jayden Woods.

Ardfield NS: Finn Murray, Ben Heffernan, Dane Brazier Scannell, Isaac Power, James O’Shea, Ciarán McCarthy, Danny Sutton, Ryan Whelton, Donagh Calnan, Samuel Heffernan, Jacob Deady Fitzgerald, Fola Horan.

***

Roinn 5 (7-a-side) – Scoil Fhionnbarra Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 4-4, Ballinacarriga NS 4-3

A slight wind in the first half helped the Ballingeary school build a 2-4 to 1-1 advantage. This was ultimately a telling factor in the result despite a spirited Ballinacarriga comeback.

The victors had just seven players between fourth, fifth and sixth classes, so it is a relatively young side. Macroom club player Cathal Ó Céilleachair was the star in the show with 2-1.

Cathal and his brother Cian are the only non-Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh players on the panel.

Rían A’Coitir also chipped in with 2-0 while Áron Ó Críodáin (0-2) and Shane MacCárthaigh (a first cousin of the Macroom brothers) also scored.

In the second spell, Darragh Ó Murchú had to make some tremendous saves while Rían Ó Conchúir, Ned Pearail and Ryan Ó Creimín helped out too.

For Ballinacarriga, Patrick Hennigan had an eye-catching display with 2-3. Diarmuid Sutton and John Crowley scored the other goals while Rory Hicks did well in a great effort that came up just short.

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: Darragh Ó Murchú, Shane Mac Cárthaigh, Áron Ó Críodáin, Ned Pearail, Cian Ó Céilleachair, Cathal Ó Céilleachair, Rían A’Coitir, Rian Ó Conchuir, Flor Wycherley, Ryan Ó Creimín, Donagh Ó Cróinín, Ultan Ó Riagáin, Félim Ó Murchú, Dylan Ó Céilleachair, Senan Ó Conchúir, Seán Ó Laoire, Caolán Ó Críodáin, Milo A’Coitir, Ethan Ó Maoilmhichíl, Oisín Ó Ceallacháin, John Ó Tuama, Darragh Ó Muirthile.

Ballinacarriga NS: Kevin O’Riordan, Rory Hicks, John Crowley, Shane Walsh, Diarmuid Sutton, Patrick Hennigan, Gearóid Daly, Colman McCarthy, Daniel O’Connell, Osric Cooke, Daniel O’Sullivan, Cillian Hurley, Liam Skinner, Patrick Corcoran, Jason Bennett, William Shorten, Denis Lehane, Matthew Skinner, Gerard Skinner, Charlie Hennessy, Jack Hicks.

***

Roinn 6 (7-a-side) – Lisheen NS 10-6, Gurrane NS 5-4

A comfortable triumph for a lethal Lisheen team that was led by their super captain, Liam O’Sullivan, in midfield. Liam has a brother on the team, Conor – this was one of three sets of siblings on the team, Conor and Seán Duggan and Cillian and Shane Duggan being the others.

Cillian Duggan was the winners’ top scorer from play while Conor Duggan was brilliant in popping over some scores.

Dominic Seymour showed serious skill, racking up a great tally to his name.

For Gurrane, there was great work shown by Alex Lynch and Jack Finn, accompanied by some great points by Eoin Finn.

Lisheen NS: Conor O’Sullivan, Jack O’Driscoll, Elliot Sellors, Charlie Crowley, Liam O’Sullivan, Darrin O’Driscoll, Seán Duggan, Daniel Swanton, Dominic Seymour, Cillian Duggan, Conor Duggan, Shane Duggan.

Gurranne NS: Oran Kelleher, Ben McCarthy, Jack Finn, Eoin Finn, David Fenton, Adam McSweeney, Alex Lynch.