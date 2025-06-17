SCIATH NA SCOL GIRLS: St Joseph’s, Castletownshend and Kealkill among the big winners 

Roinn 1 (15-a-side) – St Joseph’s NS Skibbereen 1-6, Scoil Mhuire agus Bharra, Bantry 1-2

THE conveyor belt in Skibbereen ladies football doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

St Joseph’s were ahead for the majority of this decider. They led 1-3 to 0-1 at the break as Lily O’Sullivan starred with 1-1 while Milana Collins also scored. Meghan O’Neill was on target for the Bantry school.

Maddie O’Connell ran the show in the second half for the victors and even added a point in the second spell. Lily O’Sullivan and Ruby Humston got the remaining scores while Eve O’Sullivan anchored the defence well at full-back.

Ruby Coleman hit the net for a spirited Bantry team while Lilyrose O’Donovan also scored but it was the Skibb school that ran out the winners.

St Joseph’s NS: Sophia O’Shea, Grace Murnane, Eve O’Sullivan, Adelaide Hegarty, Hannah Tobin, Nicole O’Sullivan, Hayley Beechinor, Lauren McCarthy, Aoise Maguire, Jessica Galvin, Ruby Humston, Maddie O’Connell, Milana Collins, Lily O’Sullivan, Anna Hegarty, Niamh Lomasney, Emma Hourihane, Michaela O’Mahony, Nicola Lawlor, Cara Herlihy, Sophie Dineen, Alysia Long, Katie Collins, Tanya Dempsey, Leona Dempsey, Amy Collins, Zara Mullins, Ciara Crowley, Eve Marie Gallagher, Saidbh O’Driscoll, Alice Hayes, Anna Hurley, Sophie Humston, Lily Allen, Hollie Harmon, Emma Hayes, Summer Chen, Orlaith McCarthy, Aoife McCarthy, Méabh Gough, Elena Tobin, Róisín Hamilton, Victoria Balasa, Lauren Whooley, Anna Rybicka.

Scoil Mhuire agus Bharra: Layla Rose Kingston Fitzgerald, Suzanna Mae Kingston Fitzgerald, Anna O’Shea, Alice O’Donovan, Mollie Lynch, Ruby Coleman, Meghan O’Neill, Emily O’Neill, Lilyrose O’Donovan, Ali Quirke, Mary Keohane, Kacey O’Sullivan, Anna Connolly, Caoimhe Sheedy, Anna McCarthy, Dara Fitzpatrick, Ellie McCarthy, Abbie Collins, Evelyn Minehane, Hannah Murphy, Millie Crowley, Kate O’Sullivan, Orla Keane, Abigail Cooper, Emma O’Sullivan, Sophie O’Leary, Ellie Gibbons, Cara Allen, Aisha Abliamitova.

***

Roinn 2 (13-a-side) – Kealkill NS 1-7, St Mary’s Senior School Dunmanway 1-2

A dominant first half display that saw Kealkill National School build a lead of 1-6 to 0-1 was the foundation for the win. Alannah Maddock scored 1-1 in the opening half while Lily O’Sullivan and Emma O’Connor hit 0-2 each. Ciara O’Sullivan also scored.

Dunmanway piled on the pressure in the second spell with the wind at their backs but goalkeeper Kate Kirwan was a brick wall in goal for the winners while Libby Hicks steadied the ship in defence. Captain Robyn Minihane was the star of the show as Kealkill thrived in defending.

Sophie Mawe Downey and Molly Lyons showed well for the Dunmanway school that also had the grand-niece of the great Flyer Nyhan, Faye Barry, in their ranks.

Kealkill NS: Kate Kirwan, Edel Kearney, Eden Colgan, Robyn Minihane, Annie Hourihane, Aoife McCarthy, Libby Hicks, Emma O’Connor, Ciara O’Sullivan, Alannah Maddock, Niamh Murphy, Lily O’Sullivan, Alice Cronin, Aoife Hurley, Nell Murnane, Saoirse Minihane, Katie Keohane, Áine McCarthy, Abby Flynn, Jade Keohane, Tamara Kollar.

St Mary’s Senior School: Alesha O’Reilly, Ruby White, Natalie, Crowley, Charley Mawe, Rachel O’Leary, Ava Healy, Faye Barry, Molly Lyons, Sophie Duggan, Sophie Mawe Downey, Amelie McCarthy, Ellie O’Donoghue, Mia Duggan, Ellie Keohane, Jessica Keohane, Leah Hurley, Aodha McCarthy, Fia O’Sullivan, Gráinne Burns, Chloe Collins, Clodagh Deane, Ava Coughlan, Aoibheann O’Donovan, Doireann O’Connell, Neasa Collins.

***

Roinn 3 (11-a-side) – Castletownshend NS 7-6, St Mary’s Primary School Rosscarbery 3-4

Third time was the charm for Castletownshend as they finally won a title in their third final appearance in a row. This was also their first victory since 2019. The determination was clearly there to right the wrongs from the previous two years.

The victors played St Mary’s in the final last year and lost. Castletownshend captain Ella Hourihane won the toss and opted to play against the wind in the opening half.

They initially had difficulty penetrating the Ross’ defence against the wind but managed to finish the half with a small lead.

Castle’s attack took off after half-time, led by Katie Whelton and Madeline Lettice. The midfield pairing of Ella Hourihane and Elena Cahalane supplied excellent ball into the forwards. At the other end, Ciara O’Donovan and Amélie Lawlor put up a solid defence.

St Mary’s played their hearts out too in a very competitive match.

Castletownshend NS: Madeline Lettice, Amélie Lawlor Colinneau, Mae Hurley, Rose O’Driscoll, Penelope O’Neill, Eva Sweetnam, Elena Cahalane, Ella Hourihane, Caoimhe Hourihane, Katie Whelton, Kate Buckley, Ciara O’Donovan.

St Mary’s Primary School: Ellie Hayes, Chloe Dullea, Amy Harte, Isabella Bradshaw, Ruth Duffy, Oshra Morrels, Paige O’Mahony, Méabh Murphy, Ella Hayes, Kate Cleary, Anna Hogan, Sadhbh Ní Dhonnabháin, Clodagh Duggan, Ella O’Driscoll, Leah Ronan, Freya O’Driscoll, Aifric Wycherley, Rose O’Donovan, Aisling Murphy, Amy Murphy, Hayley Marsden, Sophie Dullea, Clara Kavanagh.

***

Roinn 4 (9-a-side) – Scoil Mhuire NS Schull 5-7, Coomhola NS 1-3

This game was finely balanced at half time with Schull edging it 2-3 to 1-2 but a rampant second-half showing decided the outcome

Hannah O’Callaghan, who played in Croke Park last year in a Mini 7s schools competition, was in flying form with four goals on the day. Sisters Clara and Sally McCarthy were outstanding in defence while Millie Barrett McCarthy was commanding around the middle alongside O’Callaghan, hitting 1-2. Isabella Wood, a talented gymnast and rugby player, was a scorer in chief too with 0-5. Anna

Harrington and Emma Heydenrych were standouts for Coomhola in midfield while Emily McSweeney’s kickouts were impressive.

Scoil Mhuire NS: Kateryna Karpukhina, Clara McCarthy, Lena Whelton, Phoebe Esplin, Millie Barrett McCarthy, Hannah O’Callaghan, Madi O’Reilly, Isabella Wood, Sally McCarthy, Emma Kate O’Callaghan, Jasmine Foley Minihane, Abbie O’Callaghan, Kyra Hegarty, Clara O’Connell, Shannon O’Keeffe, Lauren Ward, Amy Bennett, Kayla Johnson Cleary.

Coomhola NS: Emily McSweeney, Asta Kaktaviciute, Sarah Manning, Ellie Mullany, Anna Harrington, Emma Heydenrych, Evelyn Morris, Katie Holland, Daisy Crichton, Grace Cummins, Aoibhinn Farley, Ella Harrington, Alice McSweeney.

***

Roinn 5 (7-a-side) – Tirelton NS 4-6, Scoil Chúil Aodha Barr D’Inse 2-5

Goals won the day for Tirelton National School from Macroom as their young stars carried on the great ladies football tradition in the area. Five of the ten players on the panel play with successful LGFA club St Vals at underage, further showing their prowess.

It may not have been Chúil Aodha’s day but their captain Aoife Ní Aodha stood out – she is a player to watch considering she went to the second round of Cork Primary games trials this year.

Most of the Chúil Aodha girls play for successful U12/U14 Naomh Abán teams.

Tirelton NS: Leila Foley, Emma Lonergan, Sofia Cotter, Sophia Corkery, Caoimhe O’Sullivan, Abbey O’Sullivan, Ella O’Leary, Anna-Rose Kelleher, Eryn Keating, Arya Landry.

Chúil Aodha: Sorcha Ní Chionnfhaolaidh, Holly Ní Chriodáin, Ruby Ní Chárthaigh, Aoife Ní Aodha, Vivienne Ní Chionnfhaolaidh, Mai Ní Laocha, Amy Ní Thuama, Aoibhinn Ní Thuama, Indy Swann, Máiréad Papalski, Juliemae Ní Chedlaigh.

***

Roinn 6 (7-a-side) – Gurrane NS 9-3, Caheragh NS 4-5

Superb goals from Roise Walsh and Aoife Kelleher opened up a lead for Gurrane and they never looked back, they were 6-2 to 3-3 up at half-time.

Walsh was brilliant for Gurrane and had a right battle with Caheragh captain Bríd O’Driscoll, who was outstanding too with 2-3.

Some wonderful saves from Lily O’Mahony were vital, as was brilliant defending from Holly Meaney while Ruby Kelleher was excelling in midfield.

Isabel Cronin got the other two goals for a Caheragh team who gave it their all, but lost their winning streak having won every final since 2017 up until this one.

Gurrane NS: Lily O’Mahony, Holly Meaney, Roise Walsh, Ruby Kelleher, Aoife Kelleher, Caoimhe Curran, Megan Lynch, Kaitlin Cullinane, Maiye Dennehy Vaughan, Shauna O’Mahony.

Caheragh NS: Katie Needham, Jenny Murray, Isabel Cronin, Bríd O’Driscoll, Holly Connolly Jeffrey, Jodi O’Brien, Gabrielle Dilbaite, Chloe O’Sullivan, Vivienne McCarthy, Anna Kingston, Hannah Reen, Eve Murray, Allie McCarthy.