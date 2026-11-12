Rescheduled date for Clonakilty Community College's clash against St Brendan's College Killarney set for December

CLONAKILTY Community College's TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí Group 2 clash against St Brendan's College Killarney will now be on Friday, December 11th.

The original fixture was set to take place last Wednesday but was postponed due to the Kerry side's school tour in Rome.

Clon are in Simcox Cup semi-final action at the start of next month when they face De La Salle College Macroom on Thursday, December 3rd and should they progress to the final of the county schools championship, the Cork decider will be moved to Monday, December 14th.

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Both Clon and the Sem are after an opening round Munster victory over St Flannan's College Ennis and Presentation Secondary School Milltown respectively.

Before their December clash, the two schools face into another round of fixtures on Wednesday, September 25th when Clon take on Milltown and the Sem face Flannan's.

The game between Flannan's and Milltown ended in a win for the Clare school this week, 3-13 to 0-17.