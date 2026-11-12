Kilbrittain edge out Ahán Gaels to win Carbery U21B hurling title

Kilbrittain 1-15

Ahán Gaels 0-17

TOM LYONS REPORTS

It may be November but still the U21 championships continue to thrill. On a lovely Saturday afternoon in Newcestown, the hurlers of Ahán Gaels, reigning champions, and Kilbrittain, seeking to complete the football/hurling double, served up a thriller in front of a large and boisterous crowd in the final of the Clóna Milk U21 B Hurling Championship.

If ever a game should have finished level, this was it. Fortunes swung to and fro in a contest full of total commitment, top-class hurling, hard knocks, bravery, marvellous scores, do-or-die defending, outstanding individual performances and wonderful exhibitions of free-taking from both sides.

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The outcome was in the balance right to the final whistle, Ahán missing two late chances to take the game to extra time.

Kilbrittain had the better of the first quarter on a fine, solid pitch. Ahán hit a purple patch in the second quarter to lead by two at half-time, the third quarter was even-stevens, and it was Kilbrittain who got the vital scores in a bruising last quarter to just edge the decision.

In such a closely fought encounter, goals were going to be crucial. We saw only one, from Kilbrittain’s Ronan Sheehy in the 12th minute, but it was the score that eventually decided this marvellous final.

Shame on those who keep advocating for the doing away of this grade, which provides such entertainment in football and hurling.

Standout figures in this game were the free-takers on both sides. Bandon captain Ronan Crowley hit six points from frees, while Ahán’s Caolán O’Donovan bettered that with nine.

Both also cut sideline shots over the crossbar, Crowley’s coming at a vital stage in the 47th minute when his side trailed by a point.

‘With Ahán being so good and the pitch being heavier than usual, that was a tough hour. Ahán will never give you anything soft,’ said a delighted captain and man of the match, Ronan Crowley.

‘The toughest game we had this year by a country mile.

‘It was the lads were winning all the frees, all I had to do was tap them over the bar, in fairness - get my name on the paper! The lads did all the hard work.

‘It’s good to see the young lads coming through, watching the intermediate all last year and now doing it themselves. That’s two county finals now to look forward to before Christmas, just like last year. We’ll look back on these years in the future and think how lucky we were to be taking part.

‘We love the hurling and football, even the training in the winter, but we’ll enjoy tonight anyway!’

Ahán had the better start with two pointed frees from O’Donovan and one from play from Rory Fleming, but Kilbrittain responded with two from play from Crowley.

The crucial score arrived in the 12th minute when Ronan Sheehy rounded his man and cut through for a great goal for the Black and Amber, and it was 1-3 to 0-4 at the end of a flying first quarter after O’Donovan and Crowley had swapped frees.

Although Kilbrittain took the lead in the second quarter with scores from Luke Griffin, two, and Shaye Ustianowski, with one reply from Rory Fleming, they were soon on the back foot when Ahán hit a purple patch. With O’Donovan to the fore, well supported by Eoin Keohane, Rory Fleming, Eoghan Mangan and Eoin Cullinane, Ahán hit seven unanswered points to grab the game by the scruff of the neck.

O’Donovan, with three frees, one from play and a sideline cut, Keohane and goalkeeper Diarmuid O’Driscoll, from a huge 90m free, all raised white flags to open a three-point gap.

Bryan Kelleher finished a hectic half with a Kilbrittain point, leaving it 0-12 to 1-7 at the break.

O’Donovan stretched the lead to three on the restart, but then the momentum swung again as Kilbrittain hit four in a row to grab the lead, Crowley converting three frees to go with one from play by Ronan Sheehy.

Adam Griffin, now doing a good marking job on O’Donovan, Cathal Callaghan, Diarmuid O’Donoghue, Tom Hogan, Gavin O’Shea, Ronan Crowley and Ronan Sheehy were prominent for Kilbrittain at that stage.

But back came Ahán with two frees from O’Donovan and Harry Forbes from play to lead by two.

Crowley cut it to one from play and then levelled from a sideline cut to start the last quarter.

It was exciting stuff and scores were like diamonds as Rory Fleming shoved Ahán back in front again, but that was the Gaels' only score of the last quarter as their opponents put up the shutters and Crowley converted two frees to grab the title for Kilbrittain.

'That was a really tough battle. Ahán pushed us right down to the wire,’ said Kilbrittain manager Aaron Holland.

‘There was nothing held back and fair play to the lads, they really stood up to it. The goal was vital. Ronan (Sheehy) will do that all day for you. We knew they’d have a purple patch, which they did before half-time, but we didn’t panic.

‘The backs really stuck in. Adam Griffin and Cathal Callaghan were outstanding. These are the next boys up. They did it in the football two weeks ago and now in the hurling. A lot of work put in. They really deserve it. It paid off today.’

The cup was presented to winning captain Ronan Crowley by David Whyte, chairperson of the Carbery Board, and Crowley was also the recipient of the Quay’s Bar, Bantry, man-of-the-match award.

OUR STAR: We couldn't argue with the official man of the match selection as Ronan Crowley was central to Kilbrittain's success.

Scorers

Kilbrittain: Ronan Crowley 0-10 (6f, 1sl), Ronan Sheehy 1-1, Luke Griffin 0-2, Bryan Kelleher and Shaye Ustianowski 0-1 each.

Ahán Gaels: Caolán O’Donovan 0-11 (9f, 1sl), Rory Fleming 0-3, Eoin Keohane, Harry Forbes and Diarmuid O’Driscoll (f) 0-1 each.

Kilbrittain: Owen McCarthy; Adam Desmond, Adam Griffin, Tom Hogan; Cathal Callaghan, Diarmuid O’Donoghue, Niall Egan; Gavin O’Shea, Fionn Ustianowski; Shaye Ustianowski, Ronan Crowley, Bryan Kelleher; Ronan Sheehy, Luke Griffin, Cillian Madden.

Subs: James O’Mahony for B. Kelleher (45), Daniel Dollard for S. Ustianowski (60).

Ahán Gaels: Diarmuid O’Driscoll; Eoghan Mangan, Matthew Daly, Harry Forbes; Eoin Cullinane, Mícheál O’Sullivan, Jack Swanton McCarthy; Eoin Keohane, James Fleming; Patrick Collins, Jack Eady, Alan Long; Darragh Kelleher, Caolán O’Donovan, Rory Fleming.

Sub: Michael Bradfield for P. Collins (40).

Referee: James Kingston (Carbery Rangers).