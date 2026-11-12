Clonakilty's Noel O'Calllaghan elected chairperson of the Cork County Board for 2027

He becomes the first representative from the Brewery Town club to hold the role.

O'Callaghan was the only person proposed for Chairperson and succeeds Pat Horgan in the role.

CLONAKILTY native Noel O'Callaghan was elected Chairperson of the Cork County Board for 2027.

In terms of the Vice Chairperson role, three candidates will contest the election in Derek Connolly (Brian Dillons), Tony McAuliffe (Lismire) and Michael O'Mahony (Blarney).

Adrigole's Joe Blake continues as one of the two Munster Council Delegates with the other being Paul McCarthy from Kinsale.

Elsewhere, further candidates are deemed elected for 2027. Treasurer is Diarmuid Gowen (Fermoy), Communications Officer goes to Ger O’Sullivan (Canovee), Irish Cultural Officer is John O’Mahony (Macroom, Coaching Officer goes to Francis Kenneally (Kanturk) and Central Council Delegate is Marc Sheehan (Aghabullogue).