Clonakilty Community College v St Brendan’s College Killarney Corn Uí Mhuirí game postponed

THE highly anticipated TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí Group 2 game between West Cork school Clonakilty Community College and St Brendan’s College Killarney has been postponed.

The game was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday afternoon (11th) in Bishopstown’s 4G pitch but the Kerry school had most of their squad unavailable for the match due to a school tour in Rome this week.

Only eight of the Kerry side’s players were made available.

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The postponement was announced last Tuesday evening following a day of uncertainty around the schools fixture.

It is understood that a rescheduled date of Wednesday, December 16th had been agreed by both Clon and the Sem on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before the initial throw-in. It was rejected by Munster Post Primary Schools.

That evening though, a postponement was granted, with a walkover in Clon’s favour avoided. With the Christmas break coming up for schools, it will be interesting to see when the refixture takes place.

The quarter-finals are provisionally down for the start of January but December is a month associated with bad weather, meaning further postponements is a possibility.

Both schools won their opening games of the group stages.

Clonakilty beat St Flannan’s College Ennis (1-16 to 2-11), while the Sem saw off Presentation Secondary School Milltown (2-14 to 0-10).

Going off form, Clon’s game against the Sem, whenever it does come around, could decide who tops the group and gets a seeded spot for the quarter-final draw.

The top two teams progress to the knockout stage. In their round three matches, Clon face Milltown on Wednesday, November 25th while Brendan’s take on Flannan’s on the same day.

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Meanwhile, Mount Saint Michael Rosscarbery’s second game at schools’ Senior A football ended in defeat in an all-Cork clash against St Francis College, Rochestown, 2-23 to 1-8 in Bishopstown.

Mike Keohane’s side lost their Corn Uí Mhuirí Group 1 opener to West Cork rivals Hamilton High School, Bandon, and two defeats on the bounce mean it’s looking like they won’t qualify for the quarter-finals.

Last year’s Senior B champions were 1-14 to 0-2 down at half-time as Rochestown made use of the wind advantage. Carrigaline U21 Ben Corkery-Delaney, who will be in action against Beara in this weekend’s county quarter-final, hit the back of the net to put broad daylight between the teams. The Rochestown talisman hit 1-14 overall, 1-11 from play. Food for thought perhaps for Peter O’Leary’s Beara team.

To Rosscarbery’s credit, they battled back in the second period, even when the game was long gone. Kilmacabea duo Joseph McCarthy (1-1) and Joe O’Donovan (0-4) showed their class while Carbery Rangers youngster Luke O’Neill hit 0-3, including one two-pointer.

Rochestown, who are now two wins from two, kept piling on the scores, though, and midfielder Liam Collins finished their second goal.

Mount Saint Michael finish off their group stage against Intermediate School, Killorglin, on Wednesday, November 25th, while Rochestown will face another West Cork school in Hamilton High School for their last game.