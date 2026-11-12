Newly formatted West Cork League Beamish Cup to get underway in the new year

THE West Cork League Beamish Cup will see a new format for the 2026/27 season.

Last season, early round fixtures would have been played with one-off games but this season’s competition, which begins at the start of 2027, sees both Round 1 and Round 2 played over two legs. Each team plays once at home and once away.

Away goals will not count as a deciding factor. If the scores are level on aggregate after the second leg, the tie will be decided by extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shoot-out.

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From the quarter-finals onwards, the competition will move to the traditional straight knockout format, with each tie decided by a single match.

Furthermore, all teams that do not progress from Rounds 1 and 2 will enter a new shield competition.

The first round first leg games see 2025/26 winners Drinagh Rangers entertain Skibbereen Celtic while Clonakilty AFC host Dunmanway Town. Both of those first legs are on Sunday, January 3rd, 2027. The reverse fixtures, with Skibbereen and Dunmanway having home advantage, take place on Sunday, January 10th.

The second round matchups have also been drawn. All first leg games are on January 3rd with Bunratty United hosting Aultagh Celtic, Ardfield entertaining Bay Rovers, Beara United at home to Castletown Celtic, Lyre Rovers hosting Togher Celtic, Clonakilty AFC B entertaining Kilbrittain Rovers and Dunmanway Town A at home to Drinagh Rangers A.

Castlelack will face the winners of Clonakilty v Dunmanway while Aultagh Celtic B take on Drinagh or Skibbereen. The rest of the Round 2 fixtures are yet to be scheduled.