Sport

Remember what happened the last time Paul O'Donovan won European gold? Will history repeat itself?

April 16th, 2021 3:10 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Paul and Gary O'Donovan won gold at the 2016 European Rowing Championships.

Share this article

A LUCKY omen, perhaps? The last time that Paul O’Donovan won European Rowing Championship gold was in Brandenburg in 2016, alongside his brother Gary, in the lightweight men’s double.

Later that year Paul and Gary went on to win Olympic silver at the Games in Rio.

Now, five years later Paul has won his second gold medal in the lightweight men’s double at the European Rowing Championship, and the Olympics are now less than 100 days away.

So, can history repeat itself and can Paul win his second Olympic medal in the same year he wins European gold? Fingers crossed.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.