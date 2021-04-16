Remember what happened the last time Paul O'Donovan won European gold? Will history repeat itself?

A LUCKY omen, perhaps? The last time that Paul O’Donovan won European Rowing Championship gold was in Brandenburg in 2016, alongside his brother Gary, in the lightweight men’s double.

Later that year Paul and Gary went on to win Olympic silver at the Games in Rio.

Now, five years later Paul has won his second gold medal in the lightweight men’s double at the European Rowing Championship, and the Olympics are now less than 100 days away.

So, can history repeat itself and can Paul win his second Olympic medal in the same year he wins European gold? Fingers crossed.