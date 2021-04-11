Gold-en wonders Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy crowned European champions!

PAUL O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have added the 2021 European title to their 2019 World crown.

The Skibbereen duo raced to gold in the A final of the lightweight men’s double at the European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy on Sunday afternoon.

Third after 500 metres and second at the halfway mark, the Irish boat made its move in the third quarter as they hit the front, moving ahead of Germany. Not surprisingly, Fintan and Paul stayed in front, highlighting why they are rated as one of the favourites for Olympic gold later in the year.

Gold-en wonders!

Fintan McCarthy & Paul O'Donovan are European champions after this superb win in the A final of the lightweight men's double.

?? pic.twitter.com/s13yAVxfaa — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) April 11, 2021

The Irish double (6:18.14) had nearly two seconds to spare on Germany in second (6:19.94) while Italy finished in third (6:21.05).