PODCAST: West Cork’s newest All Star Libby Coppinger & Ballinascarthy manager Joe Ryan

On this week’s podcast we’re joined by West Cork’s latest All Star!

Dual player and St Colum’s club ace Libby Coppinger was named on the 2022 PwC Camogie All-Stars team on Saturday night following a stellar season in the Rebels’ defence.

Cork were awarded four All-Stars from their ten nominations and we caught up with Libby on her return from Kenya where she was taking part in the Plant The Planet games.

We’re also chatting to Ballinascarthy hurling boss Joe Ryan who has been catching up with Matthew Hurley.

Bal enjoyed an extremely successful season winning the Carbery Junior A title as well as reaching the county semi final and we’ll be looking back on the year with Joe.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

