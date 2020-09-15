PODCAST: Historic West Cork ladies crowned county champions and Castlehaven's Conor Cahalane says ‘Go Red for Cork’

--

On Saturday in CIT the West Cork ladies made history, winning their first ever senior county title, beating 7-in-a-row chasing Mourneabbey on a scoreline of 4-9 to 2-13.

On today’s podcast we’re be joined by West Cork captain Aine Terry O’Sullivan to reflect on a memorable day for the divisional side.

We’re also talking tactics with manager Brian McCarthy and asking how they managed to dethrone the dominant Mourneabbey.

We're also joined by Castlehaven’s Conor Cahalane to chat about the 'Go Red for Cork' campaign.

On Wednesday September 16th the 'Go Red for Cork campaign', which is a celebration of 30 years since Cork won the double, is asking individuals, companies & community groups to light up or dress up in red and donate to the campaign by visiting idonate.ie/goredforcork or by texting Marymount to 50300 to donate €4. 75% of funds go to Marymount Hospice Cork with 25% going to Cork GAA.

Conor also chats to us about Castlehaven’s impressive form in the championship so far this season.

