PODCAST: West Cork v Mourneabbey preview with Libby Coppinger & Brian McCarthy PLUS Lydia Heaphy claims rowing gold in Duisburg

On Saturday the West Cork Ladies return to CIT in a bid to stop Mourneabbey claiming their seventh senior county title in a row.

On today’s podcast we’re joined by West Cork full forward Libby Coppinger to preview what will be a repeat of the last two senior county finals.

We also get the thoughts of manager Brian McCarthy and ask him what he thinks it will take to stop the dominant force that is Mourneabbey.

We're also heading over to Italy to chat to Skibbereen rower Lydia Heaphy who claimed gold at the European Under 23 rowing championships in Duisburg last Sunday.

