PODCAST: Fiona Keating on the dual player dilemma & Cork v Louth preview

On today’s podcast we’re chatting to the current Celtic Ross West Cork Youth Sports Star of the year Fiona Keating about the challenges of being a dual star.

This year already Fiona has enjoyed senior club success in both ladies football and camogie, winning the football title with West Cork and camogie with her club Courcey Rovers.

The reason we wanted to talk to Fiona today is because Cork are scheduled to play Galway in the All-Ireland Camogie Championship on the same day Cork play Kerry in the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship.

On Saturday the camogie association decided against implementing a rule geared towards facilitating dual players so there is plenty to dissect with Fiona.

We also preview the return of the National football league as the Cork footballers get their division 3 campaign back up and running with the visit of Louth to Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday.

Ronan McCarthy’s side have already secured promotion to division 2 for next season but will see Saturday’s game as an important step as they prepare for the meeting with Kerry in the Munster semi-final on November 8th.

