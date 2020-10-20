PODCAST: Cork's Paul Kerrigan on return the of the league and Niamh Cotter is back

--

On today’s podcast we're chatting to Cork forward Paul Kerrigan following their comfortable 5-19 to 0-16 points win over Louth last weekend.

That result ensured Cork were promoted as champions and saw Paul become possibly the first player to ever win medals in division 1, 2 and 3 of the National football league

We also hear from Niamh Cotter who is back living in Glengarrif and back training with the Cork ladies footballers.

Niamh spoke to Ger McCarthy about balancing her studies with football, the dual player debate we touched on last week and her excitement about being back involved with Cork ahead of the championship.

