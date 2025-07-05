Drinagh, Dunmanway and Sullane boost league title hopes with wins

DRINAGH Rangers U12, Dunmanway Town U14 and Sullane U14 were amongst the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s schoolgirls winners following another busy week of action.

Drinagh moved into U12 Schoolgirls Premier League title contention thanks to a 5-0 win away to local rivals Dunmanway Town.

Aisling O’Donovan was in top form for the Canon Crowley Park side, scoring a hat trick en-route to her team’s victory. Ellie O’Regan and Matilda Kaiser were also on the winners’ scoresheet.

That result moved Rangers to within three points of leaders Clonakilty AFC and two points behind second placed Castlelack in what is developing into an intriguing title battle. In the same division, the scheduled Bay Rovers and Lyre Rovers meeting had to be postponed.

Things are just as entertaining in the U14 Schoolgirls Premier League where both groups continue to deliver quality entertainment.

Dunmanway Town opened their U14 Schoolgirls Premier Group A account with a convincing victory at home to Beara United. The home side outmatched their young opponents and registered a deserved first three points.

Lucy McCarthy and Niamh Sweetnam each scored twice in a fixture Cadhla McCarthy and Rachel O’Leary were also amongst the goals. Laoise Murphy Browne was a battling Beara United’s only scorer.

In U14 Schoolgirls Premier League Group B, Sullane joined Drinagh Rangers in joint-first place thanks to a comprehensive victory away to Castlelack.

The Ballyvourney club had Aisling Kelleher on the scoresheet no less than four times. Sullane’s other goalscorers included Rionach White (2), Íde McCarthy, Eabha O’Mahony, Sadbh Cronin and Abbie Scanlon.

The race to become U13 Schoolgirls Premier League champions has Dunmawnay Town sitting top of the standings following three wins in their opening four games. Town’s Lucy McCarthy is the division’s current top scorer, having found the net on seven occasions. Éirinn Coppinger’s six goals have second placed Cloankilty AFC in close pursuit.

Drinagh Rangers’ early domination of the U16 Schoolgirls Premier League has the Canon Crowley Park club sitting six points clear of the chasing pack. The possibility of a league and cup double remains alive ahead of Drinagh’s U16 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup final clash with Clonakilty AFC.

***

Skibbereen joined Ardfield in joint-first place atop the U12 Schoolboys Premier League thanks to a 3-0 triumph away to Dunmanway Town. Andrew O’Donovan fired the Baltimore Road club into the lead before Adam O’Shea and Jack O’Brien efforts wrapped up Skibbereen’s third league win in five outings.

In the U12 Schoolboys Championship, Castlelack United are off the mark following a 3-2 win away to Bunratty United. Sean Hickey scored twice and Ryan O’Reilly completed the winners’ total. Nathan O’Mahony and Harry Sweetnam were on target for Bunratty.

Drinagh Rangers missed an opportunity to close the gap on U13 Schoolboys Premier League pacesetters Ardfield last weekend. The Canon Crowley Park club lost 2-1 away to Clonakilty AFC Reds leaving Ardfield three points clear in top spot. Liam Byerley opened the scoring for the Reds before Conor Collins levelled for Rangers. Oliver Hayes’ winner earned Clonakilty a welcome victory.

Elsewhere in the U13 Schoolboys Premier, Dunmanway Town moved into second place at the expense of Skibbereen Dynamos. Ryan Crowley Healy and Danny Carroll each netted hat tricks with Ben Marchie (2) and Fionn McCarthy also scoring in a comprehensive win over the Baltimore Road team. Oisin Minihane was Skibb’s lone scorer.

U13 Schoolboys Championship leaders Castlelack maintained first place thanks to a 5-0 triumph away to Clonakilty AFC Greens in Ballyvackey. Gearoid Evans netted twice with Martin Simon also getting his name on the winners’ scoresheet.

In the same division, Beara United and Bay Rovers could not be separated following an entertaining 2-2 draw in Castletownbere. Oran Byrne and James O’Donovan found the net for Beara in a game where Iarla McElhinney and Daniel O’Sullivan goals earned Bay a share of the points.

Rowan Geraghty’s lone strike earned Bay United a 1-0 victory and all three points at home to Togher Celtic in U13 Schoolboys League One. That outcome pushed the Kealkill club into second place and three points adrift of league leaders Skibbereen Celtic.

***

It is early days in the U14 Schoolboys Premier League with Dunmanway Town and Lyre Rovers in joint top spot. Clonakilty AFC United lead the way in the U14 Schoolboys Championship, ahead of Skibbereen, while Skibbereen Dynamos are the early U14 Schoolboys League One pacesetters.

Logan Leahy’s solitary strike was enough to earn Clonakilty AFC a narrow 1-0 victory away to Skibbereen in Group A of the U15 Schoolboys Premier League. That result propelled the Ballyvackey club to the summit of the table, three points ahead of Castlelack Celtic.

The Brinny club maintained their U15 Schoolboys Premier title challenge courtesy of a comprehensive success away to Ardfield at the Showgrounds. Castlelack’s top scorer Jack Allen helped himself to five goals in a fixture Daniel Kiely also was on the winners’ scoresheet. Rory Connolly netted Ardfield’s reply.

Bay Rovers and Castlelack United’s U15 Schoolboys Premier Group B fixture was postponed leaving Togher Celtic top of the standings.

Togher’s U16s joined Bay Rovers in a share of U16 Schoolboys Premier League Group B lead following a third victory in as many league outings. Daniel Vassallo’s hat trick cemented a 4-2 win at home to Clonakilty AFC in Togher. Levi Bosma also scored in a fixture Brooklyn O’Donovan Sykes and Alex O’Regan scored Clonakilty’s goals.

Drinagh Rangers currently lead Group A of the U16 Schoolboys Premier, three clear of closest challengers Dunmanway Town.