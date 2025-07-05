Duc D'Arry delivers to win top-grade trot

BY TIM KELLEHER

OWNED, trained and driven by Denis O’Reilly from Drimoleague, Duc D'Arry bounced back to winning ways when landing the top-grade trot at the Old Chapel Memorial Raceday at Lyre on Sunday.

Duc D'Arry made his move heading into the third lap of the circuit. Turning for home, he was three clear, but while Comete Des Landes launched a late charge, Duc D'Arry held on by a neck to take the honours. The winner was presented with the Old Chapel Race Committee Deceased Members Cup.

‘He loves it around Lyre and didn't put a step wrong today. I knew Comete Des Landes would come back, but my fella picked up again in the last 100 yards,’ O’Reilly said.

Matthew O’Reilly, another Drimoleague native – a cousin of Denis – teamed up with his father Tadhg, sending out Magical Bailey to break her maiden tag in Grade G & G1 Handicap. The Groomsman was all the rage in the betting ring and looked to have matters in control. Turning for home, the soft going seemed to take its toll on the leader and O’Reilly produced Magical Bailey with a perfectly-timed run to win by half a length. The winner was bred by the O’Reillys, a three-year-old daughter of Bolt The Deur and Elizabeth Ann, and won on only her second lifetime start.

The top grade pace for the Mick Twomey and Donie Barry Cup went the way of IB Paddington, who defeated his sole rival Biggins. Eoin Murphy was in the seat this time for his retained IB Stables from Baltimore.

Meanwhile, visiting horses took four of the seven races on the day. Troy McAleer, from Dublin, drove two winners, firstly on Newtown Major to win the TJ Crowley Old Chapel Mills Cup, and then with Lady Lou for Limerick-based Anthony O’Donnell in the John D Crowley Cup. Ronan Norton, from Longford, was rewarded when Kerian Scott landed the PJ Collins Memorial Cup. Also, Aiden Caffrey and Craig Pidgeon, both from Dublin, teamed up with Patrick Kane Jnr from Meath to land the Brian Wilson Memorial Cup with Ibiscus Du Juille. Racing continues in Lyre this Saturday, 5th, with a 1pm start time.