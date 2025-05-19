PHOTO GALLERY: Carbery GAA celebrates 100 years in style

CARBERY GAA celebrated 100 years of existence in the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway recently.
It kickstarted what is going to be a historic year for the division.
All 26 clubs in the region of Cork south-west were represented on the day.
At the Carbery GAA centenary celebration were, Noel O'Callaghan, Cork County Board vive-chairman; David Whyte, Carbery GAA chairman, and Kevin O'Donovan, Cork County Board CEO/secretary.
Cork County Board CEO/secretary Kevin O'Donovan adressing the large attendance at the Carbery GAA Centenary Celebration in the Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway last Sunday.
Carbery referees, front, from left, Frank Quill, Pat Lawton, Ger O'Donovan and Ian McCarthy. Back, from left, Connie Murphy, Michael Collins, Stephen Murphy, Oisín Doyle and Jimmy O'Sullivan.
Carbery hurling sponsors JJ and Veronica McCarthy of RCM Tarmacadam Ltd.
Bantry Blues - Frank Quill, Cáit Minihane and Tony Connolly.
Barryroe - Pat Lawton, Eoin McCarthy, Seán De Barra and Diarmuid McCarthy.
Castlehaven - Sean P O'Neill and Andy Whelton with the Andy Scannell Cup.
Clann na nGael - John O'Donovan, Paul O'Brien and Michael Connolly.
Clonakilty - Michael Collins, Michael Francis Collins, Fachtna McCarthy, Sean Kenneally and Noel Calnan.
Diarmuid Ó Mathúna - Pat Murphy, Aileen O'Driscoll and Kieran Fleming.
Dohenys - Barry Herlihy, Philip Kelleher, Mark Farr, Denis Collins Michael Farr, Eddie Moloney and Christopher O'Mahony with the Sam Maguire Cup.
Gabriel Rangers - Mark Cronon and his children Cillian and Caoimhe with Ger O'Donovan.
Ilen Rovers - Joanne Hickey, Donna Duggan, Shirley O'Sullivan and Seán O'Sullivan.
Kilmacabea - Donal O'Donovan, Narelle Jennings and Angela O'Donovan.
Kilmeen/Kilbree - Sean O'Brien, Ger Collins and Sean O'Donovan.
Muintir Bhaire - Joe O'Driscoll, Emer Mallon, Michael O'Brien and James Mallon.
O'Donovan Rossa - Alan Keane, Noel Kearney, John O'Driscoll and John Crowley.
Randal Óg - Frank O'Donnell, Luke Holland and Eugene O'Sullivan.
St Colms members attending the Carbery GAA Centenary Celebration in the Parkway Hotel on Sunday.
St James - Therese O'Shea and Liam Ennis.
St Marys - Ger Long, Eddie O'Donovan, Margaret O'Donovan, Kieran O'Driscoll, Mike Dineen, Mary O'Driscoll, Genevieve Quinn and Liam Foley.
St Oliver Plunketts - Stephen O'Mahony, Barry Ryan, Niall Ahern, Jimmy O'Sullivan and Kevin O'Flynn.
Tadhg McCarthaigh - Dan McCarthy, Mark Barrett and Nick Hegarty.
Carbery GAA President Seamus Coakey addressing the large attendance.
The former Carbery GAA chairman Aidan O'Rourke and his wife Eileen at the Carbery GAA centenary celebrations.