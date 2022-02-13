Phil Healy smashes her indoor 400m PB to close in on record

PHIL Healy’s blistering start to the indoor season hit top gear at the AAI Games in Abbotstown on Saturday.

Already in this indoor season the Ballineen Bullet has run 51.96 and 51.97 in the women’s 400m, so the signs were promising that she was on the brink of something special – and on Saturday she smashed her indoor 400m PB.

Healy clocked 51.74 as she won the women’s 400m race to take a huge 0.2 seconds off her previous PB (51.94, run at the European Indoor Championships in March 2021).

51.74 and a new PB 🤩🤩 Another really well organised meet by @irishathletics & @Andru1993 with superb performances all round. A nice 400m PB for training partner @marcus_lawler after a 200m earlier in the day 🔥 Next up is National Championships in 2 weeks 🤗🔜 pic.twitter.com/FmKkSYPA8B — Phil Healy (@philhealy2) February 12, 2022

Her new PB also sees Healy close in on Karen Shinkins’ Irish indoor record of 51.58 that has stood since February 2002.

Next up are the national indoor championships at the end of the month.

It's been another memorable weekend for West Cork athletes as Darragh McElhinney also ran a new indoor 3000m PB in France on Saturday.