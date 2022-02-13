Sport

Phil Healy smashes her indoor 400m PB to close in on record

February 13th, 2022 9:43 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Phil Healy of Bandon AC set a new indoor 400m PB on Saturday.

Share this article

PHIL Healy’s blistering start to the indoor season hit top gear at the AAI Games in Abbotstown on Saturday.

Already in this indoor season the Ballineen Bullet has run 51.96 and 51.97 in the women’s 400m, so the signs were promising that she was on the brink of something special – and on Saturday she smashed her indoor 400m PB.

Healy clocked 51.74 as she won the women’s 400m race to take a huge 0.2 seconds off her previous PB (51.94, run at the European Indoor Championships in March 2021).

 

Her new PB also sees Healy close in on Karen Shinkins’ Irish indoor record of 51.58 that has stood since February 2002.

Next up are the national indoor championships at the end of the month.

It's been another memorable weekend for West Cork athletes as Darragh McElhinney also ran a new indoor 3000m PB in France on Saturday.

***

Advertisement | Learn more about Paymentsense | Apply Now

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.