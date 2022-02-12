Sport

WATCH: Darragh McElhinney races to new indoor 3000m PB

February 12th, 2022 6:20 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Darragh McElhinney ran a new 3000m indoor PB in Metz, France on Saturday.

DARRAGH McElhinney raced to a new 3000m indoor PB at a meeting in Metz, France earlier today.

The Glengarriff athlete (21) finished eighth in the men’s 3000m final, but it’s his time of 7:45.91 that has caught the eye as it took almost five seconds off his previous PB (7:50.80) set in February 2021.

 

He also secured the qualifying standard for next month’s 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade. McElhinney will now focus his attention on the 3000m at the upcoming national indoor championships and a top-two finish that should see him selected for the Athletics Ireland team for the World Indoors.

Thanks to Seamus Carey for the above video.

***

