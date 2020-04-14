Orla Cronin’s rhubarb crumble is healthier alternative to classic rhubarb tart

Cork camogie star Orla Cronin shares her delicious healthy rhubarb crumble recipe *** RHUBARB is in season at the moment so this might be a good time to try out a rhubarb crumble. It is a healthier alternative to the classic rhubarb tart but still tastes just as good! INGREDIENTS For the filling – 3/4 rhubarb stalks washed and chopped into small chunks.

1 cooking apple cored and chopped into chunks.

200ml fresh orange juice or apple juice.

1 tsp cinnamon.

1/2 tsp nutmeg.

1 tsp vanilla essence.

Orange zest.

1 tbsp honey.

Dash of water. For the crumble – 100g oats.

100g ground almonds.

handful of walnuts.

2 tbsp desiccated coconut.

1 tsp cinnamon.

3 tbsp honey.

1 tsp vanilla essence.

3 tbsp coconut oil/extra virgin olive oil.

Frozen raspberries or any fruit substitute.

Greek yoghurt to serve. Sport Apr, 2020 QUIZ! Test your knowledge of the 2019 Carbery GAA season Read more METHOD In a large pot, combine the rhubarb, apple, honey, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, orange juice, orange zest and water. Place the lid on the pot and stew over medium heat for about 20-30 minutes depending on how softened you would like the rhubarb filling. Stir occasionally. In a food blender, mix the oats, ground almonds, walnuts, cinnamon, honey, coconut and vanilla to a crumbly texture. Set aside and stir through either melted coconut oil or extra virgin olive oil. Once the rhubarb is ready, transfer to a baking dish. Top the rhubarb with some frozen raspberries. Spread the crumble oat mix over the rhubarb and top with some chopped up pecans or nut alternative. Bake for 30 minutes at 180 degrees or until the top of the crumble is golden brown. It is delicious served with Greek yoghurt! CHECK OUT ORLA CRONIN'S RECIPES TO DATE: See how you can make healthy banana bread. Orla's chicken and chickpea curry is certain to be a real crowd favourite.

