Orla Cronin’s chicken and chickpea curry is certain to be a real crowd favourite

Back by popular demand, this week Cork camogie star Orla Cronin shares her delicious chicken and chickpea curry recipe

***

THIS chicken and chickpea curry is easily variable. It can include whatever vegetables you have left to use up in the fridge and many of the ingredients are cupboard essentials.

It’s a great meal to batch cook so you can have it for lunch the next day or alternatively you can freeze. This version is mild but feel free to add more spice to desired taste.

It can be made vegetarian by omitting the chicken but will still be high in protein from the lentils, chickpeas and quinoa. The following ingredients will make about five portions. Enjoy!

INGREDIENTS:

Half head of broccoli cut into small florets.

Half head of cauliflower cut into small florets.

2 small carrots thinly chopped.

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil.

1 large onion finely chopped.

1 clove garlic crushed and chopped.

Thumb of ginger finely chopped.

4 free range chicken fillets diced.

5 closed mushrooms chunky chopped.

1/2 cup brown lentils.

1/2 cup water.

Handful of walnuts.

1 tbsp cumin.

1 tbsp turmeric powder.

1 tsp garam masala.

1 heaped tbsp medium curry powder.

Pinch of salt and pepper.

1 tin of chopped tomatoes.

1 tin of light coconut milk or coconut cream for thicker consistency.

1 tin of cooked chickpeas drained and rinsed.

Large handful of spinach.

1 tsp of mango chutney.

Squeeze of lemon.

400g quinoa/rice to serve.

Natural yoghurt to serve.

METHOD: