Orla Cronin’s chicken and chickpea curry is certain to be a real crowd favourite

Back by popular demand, this week Cork camogie star Orla Cronin shares her delicious chicken and chickpea curry recipe
***
THIS chicken and chickpea curry is easily variable. It can include whatever vegetables you have left to use up in the fridge and many of the ingredients are cupboard essentials.
It’s a great meal to batch cook so you can have it for lunch the next day or alternatively you can freeze. This version is mild but feel free to add more spice to desired taste.
It can be made vegetarian by omitting the chicken but will still be high in protein from the lentils, chickpeas and quinoa. The following ingredients will make about five portions. Enjoy!
INGREDIENTS:
- Half head of broccoli cut into small florets.
- Half head of cauliflower cut into small florets.
- 2 small carrots thinly chopped.
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil.
- 1 large onion finely chopped.
- 1 clove garlic crushed and chopped.
- Thumb of ginger finely chopped.
- 4 free range chicken fillets diced.
- 5 closed mushrooms chunky chopped.
- 1/2 cup brown lentils.
- 1/2 cup water.
- Handful of walnuts.
- 1 tbsp cumin.
- 1 tbsp turmeric powder.
- 1 tsp garam masala.
- 1 heaped tbsp medium curry powder.
- Pinch of salt and pepper.
- 1 tin of chopped tomatoes.
- 1 tin of light coconut milk or coconut cream for thicker consistency.
- 1 tin of cooked chickpeas drained and rinsed.
- Large handful of spinach.
- 1 tsp of mango chutney.
- Squeeze of lemon.
- 400g quinoa/rice to serve.
- Natural yoghurt to serve.
METHOD:
- Begin by par-steaming the carrots, cauliflower and broccoli for about five minutes. Once a little softened set aside in a bowl.
- In a large pot, heat the olive oil on medium-high setting.
- Add the onion, garlic and ginger and sauté for a few minutes.
- Add in the chicken. Add a little bit of water to prevent the chicken from sticking. The water will also help the flavours of the onion, garlic and ginger to mix through.
- Once the chicken starts to whiten, add in the mushroom, cauliflower, broccoli & carrot.
- Add the cumin, turmeric, garam masala, salt, pepper and curry powder and stir through.
- Add another drop of water and pour in the lentils and chopped walnuts.
- Next, add in your tin of chopped tomatoes and coconut milk/cream and mix well.
- Pour in the chickpeas and a handful of spinach.
- Lastly, squeeze in a bit of lemon juice and stir through the mango chutney.
- Reduce heat, cover the pot and let simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Once cooked, serve with some quinoa or rice with natural/Greek yoghurt.
