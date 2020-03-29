Cork forward Orla Cronin cooks up a storm with her healthy banana bread recipe

BY her own admission, Cork camogie star Orla Cronin doesn’t watch Netflix or binge out on any particular TV series – but the Enniskeane ace is as talented in the kitchen as she is on the pitch. The four-time All-Ireland winner is the best centre forward in the country but, like all local sportspeople, she’s had some time on her hands this past week after the GAA season was suspended. Orla has been busy baking and cooking and, as a treat for Southern Star readers this week, she is sharing her mouth-watering, delicious recipe for healthy banana bread.

Happy baking, and enjoy.

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil.

1/3 cup of honey.

Two free-range eggs.

Two large, ripe bananas mashed.

1/4 cup milk of any choice (I use almond).

1 tsp bread soda.

1 tsp baking powder.

1 tsp vanilla extract.

1 tsp ground cinnamon.

Pinch of salt.

1 + 3/4 cup of brown whole wheat flour.

Optional mix-throughs: Handful of chopped pecans/walnuts, broken up 70 percent dark chocolate pieces, mixed pumpkin and sunflower seeds, chia seeds, blueberries, scoop of protein powder, etc.

Sesame seeds/pumpkins seeds.

METHOD: