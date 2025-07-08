SLIDESHOW: Clon celebrate quadruple season

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club enjoyed a brilliant season in the West Cork League, hoovering up the quadruple, and also enjoyed their medal presentations in O’Brien’s Bar, Clonakilty recently.

The Brewery Town won the Premier Division, Beamish Cup, Premier Division Cup and Michael Cronin Cup this past campaign and celebrated their success in style.

Individual awards dished out included goalscoring sensation Chris Collins winning the Players’ Player of the Year and Alan Murphy collecting the Managers’ Player of the Year.

After a campaign where they went the whole league season unbeaten and collected notable silverware, it was time to party for the champions.