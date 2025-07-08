SLIDESHOW: Clon celebrate quadruple season

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club enjoyed a brilliant season in the West Cork League, hoovering up the quadruple, and also enjoyed their medal presentations in O’Brien’s Bar, Clonakilty recently.
The Brewery Town won the Premier Division, Beamish Cup, Premier Division Cup and Michael Cronin Cup this past campaign and celebrated their success in style.
Individual awards dished out included goalscoring sensation Chris Collins winning the Players’ Player of the Year and Alan Murphy collecting the Managers’ Player of the Year.
After a campaign where they went the whole league season unbeaten and collected notable silverware, it was time to party for the champions.
Senator Noel O'Donovan presents the Players' Player of the Year to Chris Collins.
Senator Noel O'Donovan presents the Managers' Player of the Year to Alan Murphy.
At the Clonakilty Soccer Club medal presentations were, Lorne Edmead, joint-manager; Senator Noel O'Donovan, Conan O'Donovan, Mayor of Clonakilty, and John Leahy, joint-manager.
Clonakilty Soccer Club team joint-manager John Leahy with his sons Logan and Jonathan.
Odhran Bancroft, Shane Buttimer, Joe Edmead, James Calnan and Rob Downey enjoying the celebrations.
In O'Brien's Bar for the medal presentation were, Cal O'Mahony, Ben McCarthy Shields and Jack O'Crowley.
Mayor of Clonakilty Conan O'Donovan presents medals to the Clonakilty Soccer Club captain Reuben Henry.
Mayor of Clonakilty Conan O'Donovan presents medals to the Clonakilty Soccer Club goalkeeper Iain O'Driscoll.
Eoin Hartnett receives his medals from the Mayor of Clonakilty Conan O'Donovan.
Ethan Draper receives his medals from the Mayor of Clonakilty Conan O'Donovan.