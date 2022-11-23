McElhinney and Buckley selected on Ireland team for European Cross-Country Championships

GLENGARRIFF’S Darragh McElhinney and Newcestown’s Jane Buckley have been selected on the Athletics Ireland team for the European Cross-Country Championships that take place at La Mandria Park, on the outskirts of Turin, on December 11th.

Last year’s European cross-country silver medallist (U23), Darragh McElhinney, will spearhead a strong looking U23 team following his superb performance at nationals last weekend which saw the West Cork athlete claim his first senior cross-country title.

McElhinney will line up alongside fellow European cross-country medallist Efrem Gidey (U20 bronze in 2019), as well as Keelan Kilrehill (Moy Valley) and Jamie Battle (Mullingar Harriers) who were both part of last year’s U23 gold-medal-winning team at Fingal-Dublin 2021.

This year’s squad also includes two of last year’s U20 silver-medal-winning team members in Nick Griggs (Mid Ulster AC) and Dean Casey (Ennis Track) who will lead out yet another strong looking Irish U20 team.

Jane Buckley (Leevale AC), who is on an athletics scholarship with Providence College in the States, is named on an exciting women’s U20 team that also includes Anika Thompson (Leevale AC), Roise Roberts (North Belfast Harriers), Anna Gardiner (East Down AC), Hannah Kehoe (Kilkenny City Harriers) and Fiona Hawkins (Dublin City Harriers).