Magical McElhinney races to first national senior cross-country title

THE brilliant Darragh McElhinney (UCD AC) claimed his first national senior title at the 123.ie National Cross-Country Championships at Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Club, Co Donegal on Sunday afternoon.

The men’s race was hugely tactical from the gun with likely contenders of Efrem Gidey (Clonliffe Harriers), Peter Lynch (Kilkenny City Harriers), and Hiko Tonosa Haso (DSD AC) paying close attention to any potential moves from Glengarriff man Darragh McElhinney.

Haso was first to make his move for home from 600m out, but McElhinney (22) covered it expertly, using the descent off the final hill to open up a sizeable gap which allowed him enjoy the finishing run-in to his first senior gold in 29.59.

Haso crossed four seconds behind, with Peter Lynch claiming a superb bronze ahead of Gidey who led Clonliffe to the team title.

Speaking after the race McElhinney said: 'After winning the indoor (3000m) and outdoor (5000m), I wanted to make it three and win the cross country, and it was probably the most challenging as I’m more comfortable on the track.

'It took me a while to get going, but I felt comfortable the whole way. Being at the course yesterday, I knew if I wanted to win I had to be the strongest going up the last hill and I did that.'

For the Glengarriff native, the win erased much of the pain of his 2021 defeat.

'Last year was my first year running it and I was disappointed with the way I ran it, I didn’t make good decisions during the race but today, I executed it the way I wanted to,' he said.