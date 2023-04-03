Local stars to line out for UCC in county championship

BY JOHNNY CAROLAN

UCC will utilise the full quota of four hurlers and four footballers from Carbery – as well as one Beara footballer – in this year’s county premier senior championships.

Under rule, the college side is allowed to nominate up to four players from each division for its squads, while players from outside of Cork are also permitted to play.

In hurling, Randal Óg’s Seán Daly – who featured as UCC reached the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals and lined out for Cork U20s against Waterford on Wednesday – Seán Henchion of Argideen Rangers, Niall Barrett (Clonakilty) and Ballinascarthy played Pádraig Cullinane will be available to the Skull and Crossbones.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Rosales Harrington of Castletownbere will be on the UCC football squad along with Argideen Rangers pair Darragh Holland and Jack Lawton, Eoghan Ferguson of Ballinascarthy and Kilmacabea’s Ian Jennings.

The list of college permits is provided in advance, so as to allow divisional teams to prepare their panels. The players who will feature for UCC are listed below.

Hurling – Avondhu: Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin), Michael Sheehan (Kilworth), Ronan Barry (Killavullen), Eddie Cotter (Killavullen); Carbery: Seán Daly (Randal Óg), Seán Henchion (Argideen Rangers), Niall Barrett (Clonakilty), Pádraig Cullinane (Ballinascarthy); Carrigdhoun: Evan Cullinane (Ballinhassig), Charlie Grainger (Ballinhassig), Simon O’Neill (Ballinhassig), Piaras O’Halloran (Ballygarvan); Imokilly: Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Diarmuid Kearney (Cobh), Dylan Healy (Dungourney), Darragh Joyce (Castlemartyr); Muskerry: Conor McGoldrick (Éire Óg), Brian Keating (Ballincollig), James Dwyer (Ballincollig), Shane Kingston (Ballinora);

Football – Avondhu: Bill Curtin (Kilshannig), Tom Cunningham (Kilshannig), Ciarán O’Sullivan (Kilshannig), Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown); Beara: Jonathan Rosales Harrington (Castletownbere); Carbery: Darragh Holland (Argideen Rangers), Jack Lawton (Argideen Rangers), Eoghan Ferguson (Ballinascarthy), Ian Jennings (Kilmacabea); Carrigdhoun: Donnacha Desmond (Ballymartle), Fionn Desmond (Ballymartle), Michael Murphy (Kinsale), James Murphy (Kinsale); Imokilly: Cathal McCarthy (Glanmire), Nathan O’Connell (Glanmire), Darragh Murray (Glanmire); Muskerry: Evan Dodd (Canovee), Seán Desmond (Clondrohid), Liam Wall (Kilmurry), James O’Mullane (Kilmurry).

Once again, the preliminary stages of the divisions and colleges sections in the premier senior championships will run in the early summer, prior to the commencement of the championships proper.

The sides emerging from those preliminary stages will then move to the second part, from which one team in each code will move forward to the quarter-finals of the premier senior. The Tadhg Crowley Cup, previously awarded for a second-tier senior football competition, is now given to the winners of the divisions and colleges football title while the Denis O’Riordan Cup, inaugurated last year, is the hurling equivalent.