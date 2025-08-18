Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply in Bantry and surrounding areas

UISCE Éireann is working to replace a mechanical pump on the Cahernacrin Supply Scheme and restore water to impacted customers in the surrounding areas including Wolfe Tone Square Bantry, Ardnatrush, Ballylickey and Snave.

Uisce Éireann’s Water Operations Manager, Niall O’Riordan has assured customers that every effort is being made to fully restore water supply.

'We understand the inconvenience of an unplanned outage and we thank customers for their support while repair works are ongoing.'

Works are expected to be completed by 10am, tomorrow morning, 19 August. Following the completion of works, it can typically take two to three hours for normal supply to be restored to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers at the end of the network or on higher ground as the network recharges.

Tankering is ongoing to the local reservoir in an effort to maintain supply during this time.

Customers may experience low water pressure, temporary water discolouration or intermittent disruptions to water supply as a result of these works.

To ensure the safety of the crews carrying out the works and the safety of the public, traffic management will be in place and will be clearly signposted.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit our Vulnerable Customers page.

Uisce Éireann is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channels @IWCare and @ IrishWater, and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Updates are available on our Water Supply Updates section on water.ie (COR00097535).