Kinsale taekwondo stars shine on world stage

BY JJ HURLEY

FIVE members of the Kinsale-based Scion Taekwondo Club returned home from the recent World Championships in Barcelona with an incredible haul of 17 medals.

It was a standout achievement for the local club and, in particular, for athletes Sadie Corkery, Sophie Mahon, Thomas Collins, Amelia McCarthy Cleary and Pani Gray. Between them, they claimed five individual medals and 12 more as part of Irish squad competitions.

For club founder Liam Corkery, who established Scion Taekwondo in 2000, it was a moment of immense pride.

‘I couldn't be prouder. Their performance was a testament to their dedication, perseverance, and the countless hours they've poured into their training,’ Liam told The Southern Star.

‘They didn't just compete – they left everything they had out on the mat, showing incredible heart and sportsmanship. Winning or losing, their character and spirit shone through, and that's what truly makes a champion.’

The World Championships drew competitors from over 70 countries, and preparations for such a high-level tournament had begun months in advance. Since the squad was announced last November, the training regime intensified, with athletes committing to five sessions a week – and often twice daily – in the final two months.

That commitment made the success all the sweeter.

Notably, four of the five medallists from Kinsale were female, and Liam sees this as proof that Taekwondo bucks the trend when it comes to teenage girls dropping out of sport.

‘Taekwon-Do offers a unique blend of physical and mental empowerment. It’s not just about learning to punch and kick. It’s a holistic discipline that builds incredible physical fitness – from strength and flexibility to coordination and endurance,’ he explained.

‘Crucially, it also develops mental toughness. Taekwon-Do is an inclusive and respectful environment. In our school, everyone is treated as an equal, regardless of gender. The focus is on individual improvement and mutual respect.’

While grateful for the generous support of individuals and local businesses, additional funding was raised through bingo nights and local draws. However, Liam reflected on how the lack of state funding continues to hamper so-called minority sports.

In Scion’s case, not only were members training for international competition, but they were also fundraising to cover travel and accommodation expenses for the five-day tournament, which ran from July 22nd to 27th.

‘Without the support of the wider community, our athletes simply wouldn’t have been able to attend,’ Liam said.

Looking to the future, he remains optimistic.

‘We have a few really talented competitors coming up through the ranks, and hopefully we’ll have them ready for success at the Europeans in two years’ time.’