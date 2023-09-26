Libby Coppinger, Saoirse McCarthy and Fiona Keating all shortlisted for Camogie All-Star awards

TWELVE months on from winning her first Camogie All-Star, Libby Coppinger is in the running for her second award.

The St Colum’s star made history in 2022 when she became the first player from her club to win an All-Star award, and now she is one of ELEVEN players from the All-Ireland winning Cork squad to be shortlisted for 2023 PwC Camogie All-Star Awards.

Little wonder the Rebels lead the way following their dream All-Ireland campaign that saw them dethrone champions Kilkenny in the quarter-final, knock-out bogey side Galway in the last four before hammering Waterford in the final.

It brought the O’Duffy Cup back to Lee-side for the first time since 2018, and the expectation is that a number of All-Star awards will also reside in Cork this winter following the awards ceremony at Croke Park on November 4th.

As well as Coppinger, Courceys Rovers’ star duo of Saoirse McCarthy and Fiona Keating have also been nominated for All-Stars. McCarthy was a driving force in the Rebels’ success this season and has also been shortlisted for the prestigious PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year award. Her Cork captain, Amy O’Connor, and Waterford star Beth Carton are also in the running for the top award. These nominations are selected and voted by intercounty players, through the GPA.

Further local interest sees Meabh Cahalane, daughter of Castlehaven legend Niall Cahalane, among the 11 Cork players vying to crown their memorable season with an All-Star.

The 11 Cork players nominated are Amy Lee, Amy O'Connor, Fiona Keating, Hannah Looney, Katrina Mackey, Laura Hayes, Laura Treacy, Libby Coppinger, Meabh Cahalane, Meabh Murphy and Saoirse McCarthy. Waterford follows closely with nine nominations, while Galway, Tipperary, and 2022 All-Ireland champions Kilkenny also receive well-deserved recognition with seven, six, and three nominations respectively.

The 2023 PwC Camogie All-Star Award nominations are:

GOALKEEPERS: Amy Lee (Cork), Brianna O’Regan (Waterford), Fiona Ryan (Galway).

CORNER BACK: Meabh Murphy (Cork), Roisin Black (Galway), Shauna Healy (Galway), Vikki Falconer (Waterford).

FULL BACK: Grace Walsh (Kilkenny), Julieanne Bourke (Tipperary), Libby Coppinger (Cork).

HALF BACK: Karen Kennedy (Tipperary), Keely Corbett Barry (Waterford), Laura Hayes (Cork), Meabh Cahalane (Cork).

CENTRE BACK: Aoife McGrath (Tipperary), Claire Phelan (Kilkenny), Laura Treacy (Cork).

MIDFIELD: Aoife Donohue (Galway), Lorraine Bray (Waterford), Orla Hickey (Waterford), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork), Teresa Ryan (Tipperary)

HALF FORWARD: Carrie Dolan (Galway), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Hannah Looney (Cork), Niamh Hannify (Galway).

CENTRE FORWARD: Beth Carton (Waterford), Fiona Keating (Cork), Roisin Howard (Tipperary).

CORNER FORWARD: Amy O’Connor (Cork), Annie Fitzgerald (Waterford), Cait Devane (Tipperary), Mairead O’Brien (Waterford).

FULL FORWARD: Katrina Mackey (Cork), Niamh Rockett (Waterford), Siobhan McGrath (Galway).