South East junior A hurling championship hots up

THE battle for the Ross Oil South East Junior A Hurling Championship has intensified following a crucial weekend of action, writes JJ HURLEY.

All eyes were on Riverstick for a high-stakes clash between Kinsale and Ballymartle, where the latter survived by the narrowest of margins to keep their championship ambitions alive.

Kinsale struggled for early fluency, but goals from the impressive Noah Ryan and Cillian Fitzpatrick, both set up by Michael Murphy, kept them firmly in contention.

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Kinsale lifted their game after the break, taking a 2-14 to 1-15 lead by the 47th minute. But Ballymartle refused to go away, as a late charge led by the inspirational Eoghan O'Leary saw them snatch a dramatic one-point victory.

Kinsale must now beat an in-form Ballinhassig side in their final outing to stand any chance of advancing on score difference.

Elsewhere, reigning champions Belgooly maintained their strong form with a comfortable 2-17 to 1-13 victory over Ballygarvan. Having already beaten Shamrocks, Belgooly sit on four points with their round-robin fixtures completed, placing them in a prime position for a semi-final spot.

Joining them on four points are Valley Rovers, who delivered a ruthless display to dismantle Carrigaline 8-23 to 1-12. Despite both teams looking set for the last four, a victory for Ballinhassig over Kinsale would leave a semi-final spot hanging in the balance.