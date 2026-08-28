Kilian, Miriam and Laoise among Met Éireann's new storm names

Met Éireann has announced the names for the 2026/27 storm season, which begins today and runs until August 31st 2027.

Met Éireann’s selections include Austen, Evelyn, Kilian and Miriam, chosen to honour figures from Ireland’s meteorological history.

Austen Nagle was the first director of the Irish Meteorological Service, established in 1936, while Miriam Lyons was the first woman to hold an operational role as a meteorological officer.

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Three otherher names, Heather, Laoise and Phelim, were selected from public nominations submitted during a campaign last year.

The full list is: Austen, Boelo, Chloe, Dano, Evelyn, Finn, Gwendolyn, Heather, Ivy, Jade, Kilian, Laoise, Miriam, Nicola, Olaf, Phelim, Ruban, Shaun, Theo, Vesna and Wende.

The letters Q, U, X, Y and Z are not used to name storms.

Eoin Sherlock, Met Éireann’s head of forecasting, said storm naming helps increase public awareness of severe weather and supports consistent safety messaging.

‘Using consistent names and communications allows us and other public safety organisations to increase awareness,’ he said.

He encouraged the public to follow weather forecasts and warnings during storms and other extreme weather events.

The 21-name list was compiled in partnership with the UK Met Office and the Netherlands’ KNMI, with each service contributing seven names.

A storm is named when it is expected to bring medium or high impacts to one or more of the three partner countries.

The service expecting the greatest or earliest impact names it, with warnings potentially issued for wind, rain, snow or a combination of conditions.