Kinsale entrepreneur shines at academy with LED candle

A KINSALE entrepreneur has landed a place in the inaugural Kilkenny Design Makers’ Academy after developing a scented LED candle.

Laura Lyons created the app-controlled product so people could have the experience of a traditional candle, without the flame or waste.

Laura’s company, Sónua, landed a spot in the programme as one of 25 businesses from across the country.

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The programme is designed to support and develop emerging Irish makers, supported by Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Cork North & West.

Founder Laura said being selected was a fantastic opportunity for her business.

‘The programme will allow me to learn from experienced mentors, develop new skills and gain valuable retail insights as I continue to grow the Sónua brand,’ she said.

‘I’m also looking forward to showcasing my products at the National Ploughing Championships and connecting with customers from across the country.’

The Kinsale entrepreneur will participate in workshops, one-to-one mentoring and business coaching, while also gaining retail experience through pop-up opportunities in Kilkenny Design stores nationwide.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan said: ‘Laura’s achievement is a fantastic example of the innovation and ambition that exists within County Cork’s business community. Through Sónua, she has developed a unique product that combines creativity, technology and sustainability, and it is wonderful to see that innovation recognised at a national level.’

He added: ‘Laura’s selection for the inaugural Kilkenny Design Makers’ Academy is a testament to both her entrepreneurial vision and the value of that support.’

The Kinsale businesswoman has also been selected to exhibit at the Local Enterprise Village at the National Ploughing Championships in September in Screggan, Co Offaly.

Through LEO Laura has availed of a range of business supports including mentoring, training programmes, intellectual property assistance, export supports and grant aid, the council said. She also participated in Showcase Ireland earlier this year, the country’s premier international trade fair for the craft and design sector.