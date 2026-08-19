Fusion Home Décor and The Drapery Haus partner up to expand paint and bespoke interiors across West Cork

TWO reputable West Cork talents have joined forces to launch a business together.

Ciarán Crowley of Fusion Home Décor, Skibbereen and Robert O’Dwyer of The Drapery Haus, Emmet Place Cork, have started a new business partnership, bringing together their extensive experience in paint, interiors and home décor.

Ciarán has been in business with Fusion for 20 years, while Robert has run the Drapery Haus for the past five, having previously worked with Laura Ashley interiors and Arnotts among others.

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Following the decision by Elaine Doolan, Ciarán’s former business partner, to pursue a new career, an opportunity arose for Robert to become part of the business. Having already established a successful interiors business through The Drapery Haus in Cork city, he has now joined Ciarán to further develop and expand the business.

As part of the new partnership, the interiors department has been relocated into the existing Fusion paint store on Castletownshend Road in Skibbereen.

This means that the entire Skibbereen business now operates under one roof, creating a single destination where customers can access expert advice, premium paint brands, bespoke interiors, furniture, flooring, lighting, curtains and home décor all in one place.

The Drapery Haus showroom in Cork city continues to operate as usual and has also expanded its offering with the addition of premium paint brands, giving customers in the city access to an even wider range of products.

Together, Ciarán and Robert combine decades of experience to offer a complete interiors service, from colour consultation and paint to bespoke furniture, curtains and home styling.

‘By working together, we are expanding our product range, increasing our capacity to undertake larger projects, and continuing to support local craftspeople and suppliers to deliver high-quality, bespoke interiors,’ said Ciarán.

The partnership brings together two well-established businesses, each retaining its own identity while working collaboratively to provide an enhanced interiors and paint service across West Cork and Cork city.

‘We’ll continue to work on individual projects with our own teams and will collaborate on things like paint and curtains. Combining our teams means we’ll be able to take on bigger projects and we’ll have more fitters on the road,’ said Ciarán.

Robert offers bespoke custom made sofas and armchairs at The Drapery Haus, which will now also be available in Skibbereen.

‘It’s very important to us to keep things local and we work with local crafts people on the sofas and armchairs, and local dressmakers for our curtains so we can always stand over the quality of what we’re offering. Providing employment locally is also important to us,’ he said.

‘Ultimately this isn’t just about two businesses coming together it’s about two passionate teams bringing together years of experience, creating home for people they’ll enjoy for years to come,’ he added.