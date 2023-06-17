Jane signs off debut season in the States

NEWCESTOWN teenager Jane Buckley (19) brought the curtain down on her freshman year at Providence College in Rhode Island with a 13th place in the 5000m final at the NCAA Outdoor Track Championship in Texas.

The former Bandon AC athlete finished in 16:06.76, outside her PB of 15:41.68 she set in the NCAA qualifiers at the end of May.

Jane’s 13th place finish earned her a Second Team All-American for the first time; she is the first athlete from her college to earn the honors in the 5000 meters since 2019.

The highlight of the Irish performances at the NCAA Championships was Rhasidat Adeleke’s stunning gold-winning performance in the 400m with a new national record of 49.20, but Jane Buckley will be more than happy too with her first year on scholarship in America.

She ran PBs in the outdoor 5000m and 1500m, one mile and 3000 indoors, as well as winning the women’s 6k at the Big East Cross-Country Championships.