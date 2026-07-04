Jamie Hurley drives terrific treble at the Old Chapel Memorial Day in Dunmanway

TOP Dollar returned to winning ways when taking the John D Crowley Cup at the Old Chapel Memorial Day in Dunmanway.

BY TIM KELLEHER

His success also helped driver Jamie Hurley power to three winners on a memorable day.

Ayr Harbour and Top Dollar were quickly away, with Ayr Harbour holding the rail position as both drivers vied for supremacy. The battle continued out on the final circuit where Top Dollar finally got pole position and stayed on to beat Larry Camden, who was unlucky in running, and Biggins back in third.

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Pippa The Terror set the ball rolling for Reenascreena-based Hurley when breaking her maiden tag in the Mick Twomey & Donie Barry Memorial Cup.

Owned by Bernard Gendon from Dublin, the four-year-old daughter of Cattlewash hit the front from the start and saw off race favourite IB Queen Bee by a length and a half.

Fandango De Nile, who Hurley owns with his partner Hannah Richardson, led all the way to land the spoils in The Deceased Members Cup. Humor De Cosse and Instinct De Jomax both tried in vain to catch the winner, who eventually had two lengths in hand at the finish.

Schull-based reinsman Mike O’Mahony weighed in with two winners. First came the Noel Ryan Memorial Cup, which produced the best finish of the day. Emily Rose led from Shut The Front Door and Christy Brown. Nothing much changed for most of the contest with race favourite Newtown Major joining the leaders, but Shut The Front Door won the sprint finish from Emily Rose and Newtown Major. O’Mahony was seen at his best on the winner.

O’Mahony teamed up with Drimoleague native Niall Forbes to take the Paddy Desmond & Jerry O’Mahony Memorial with Empereur Souverain. Veteran Brutenor looked to have done enough to win but Empereur Souverain got up in the dying strides to nab the long-time leader.

Dylan O’Neill, from Charleville, drove his first winner under rules, taking the Willy Twist Plate with Pan Cam Corana, who is owned by his father Alan.

Kyo Ferfay gave owner Gavin Harrington, from Caheragh, his second win from only three starts here in Ireland when leading all the way with James O’Driscoll doing the steering. The pair were always comfortable up front and held off late challenges from Comete Des Landes and Gentleman Coglais to land the PJ Collins Cup.

The top-grade trot for The Donie Ellis Cup was a five-horse contest with Inspire Me and Hallow Way Road the market leaders. But it was I Want You Back who put his four rivals to the sword, putting in a perfect round of trotting to give Clare-based owner, trainer and driver Paul McInerney a well-overdue success.

Racing opened with The Bryan Wilson Cup where Matthew O’Reilly from Drimoleague, who is having a great run with his horses, got another one on the scoresheet with Spartan Warrior. He won by four lengths from Sexxy Socks.

A watershed for harness racing in West Cork will be reached on Saturday, July 11th, with the opening of the new Lyre stadium half-mile all-weather track. It is fitting that the opening day of Lyre will be the first day of The Red John Memorial Weekend.