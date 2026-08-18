Moët & Chandon Champagne pairing menu planned for Rare at Blue Haven

RARE at Blue Haven will be hosting a specially created five-course tasting menu by executive head chef Meeran Manzoor that will be paired with a variety of Moët & Chandon Champagne by acclaimed sommelier Julie Dupouy.

Each course on the pairing menu that will be served on September 18th next has been designed around the character of a different Champagne from Moët & Chandon's range — Brut Impérial, Rosé Impérial, Grand Vintage and Ice Impérial — with Meeran building the menu from the pairing outward, rather than selecting wines to match finished dishes.

Meeran takes a considered approach to pairing his food with Champagne, ensuring the spice and intensity of each dish never overpower the delicate flavours of the wine.

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Rather than having the Champagne sit alongside the food, he incorporates its character directly into the pairing, balancing spice, acidity, richness and texture so that food and Champagne complement one another.

He said: 'I look closely at the balance of acid, spice and fat, and how those elements will work with the Champagne. Whether it's butter-rich sauces, fresh citrus, a light coconut and shellfish bisque, or crispy garnishes that add texture and lift, every element has a role to play.

'I want the food to feel unmistakably Rare, with our core values and style coming through, while allowing enough freshness, richness and balance for the Moët to shine. Ultimately, it's about creating harmony between the food and the Champagne, so neither feels like an afterthought, and both elevate the overall experience.'

Guiding guests through the evening will be Julie Dupouy, one of Ireland's leading sommeliers, four-time winner of Ireland's Best Sommelier and a bronze medallist at the ASI World Sommelier Championship.

Speaking about the pairings, Julie said: 'We chose these Champagnes because they each bring something different to Meeran's cooking. The Brut gives us freshness and acidity, the Rosé brings a little more fruit and depth, while the Grand Vintage has the structure and complexity to work with his more layered dishes. The Ice works beautifully with spice, citrus and brighter flavours. What's important for us is that the Champagne and the food feel connected — that neither one dominates, but that each brings something out of the other to create a memorable experience for our guests.'