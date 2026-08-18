RTÉ to feature two-part story of West Cork Rainforest in Beara

A two-part film about an Irish Atlantic Rainforest will start at 6.30pm on Sunday August 23rd on RTÉ One and on the RTÉ Player.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, the series tells the story of Eoghan Daltun, who has created his very own rainforest by re-wilding an old farm on the wild edges of the Beara Peninsula in West Cork.

As a leading climate activist, Eoghan Daltun, is trying save native Irish oak forests in the face of climate change on the edges of the west coast of Ireland.

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In 2009, the Dublin-based sculptor abandoned city life for a derelict farm on the southwest tip of Ireland. The land was ecologically damaged: overgrazed and choking with invasive species.

His radical solution was to step back and let nature heal itself. This work has led to the area looking and feeling like the Ireland of many centuries ago with Eoghan as custodian.

Director, Gary Lennon of Gambit Pictures said: 'I was sitting outside a bookstore, grabbing a coffee and reading the paper, when I came across a review of Eoghan’s book. It sounded fantastic, so I went inside and bought it. That night I read it in one sitting. I was so impressed with Eoghan’s story and life. Unlike other books and films in this universe it was positive and inspiring. It showed that we as individuals can make a difference.

'When filming I attempted to give the audience the same feeling that I felt every time I entered the rainforest. I hope the cinematography, music and sound give a sense of the rainforest. It is a place of awesome beauty, unlike anywhere I have seen in Ireland. Hopefully, it will inspire many more rainforests in Ireland to burst into life again.'