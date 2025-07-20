Jack Crowley has ‘handled himself admirably’ in battle for Ireland No 10, says Andrew Trimble

JACK Crowley has handled himself admirably in the ongoing battle for the Ireland number ten jersey, insists former Ireland winger Andrew Trimble.

The Bandon RFC prodigy kicked 12 conversions as Ireland pummelled Portugal to record the country’s biggest-ever test win, 106-7, in an embarrassingly one-sided contest.

Ireland scored 16 tries in a record-breaking performance, with Crowley pulling the strings. His 12 conversions set a new Irish record, surpassing Ronan O’Gara’s ten against Japan in 2000.

For Innishannon man Crowley, it was another opportunity to stake his claim for the starting spot as his rivalry with Leinster’s Sam Prendergast continues.

Speaking on Virgin Media Sport before the game, Trimble said he felt Crowley had done little wrong – and had responded well to the pressure.

‘(Andy) Farrell is known for reading the room, understanding people, connecting with people, but he's also lesser known for being ruthless,’ Trimble said.

‘On this occasion, I think we have seen the ruthless version of Farrell because we have not heard from Crowley. He has gotten absolutely no love from internally. Everything has been handed to Prendergast and I think their graphs have crossed a little bit.’

While Prendergast was favoured over Crowley for the Six Nations, Trimble has been impressed by the Munster man’s response.

‘I think we have seen a very good version of him,’ Trimble continued,

‘I think we have seen a lot of character in him that maybe we haven't seen from other people if they were in the same circumstances.

‘Prendergast probably dropped off towards the end of the season and then the debate has raged as a result, but I think Crowley has really handled himself admirably.

‘Looking in from the outside, it doesn't look apparent and obvious what he has done wrong.’