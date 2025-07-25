It’s championship time! Heavyweight clash of Clon and Barrs is the headline-grabber on the opening weekend

MATTHEW HURLEY previews some of the standout championship games on the opening weekend

Castlehaven v Mallow,

PSFC Group 1, Saturday (Ovens, 7.30pm)

Reigning champions Castlehaven begin the quest for three-in-a-row against 2024 semi-finalists Mallow, who have the ability to cause a shock – they beat the Barrs in the group stage last season. Haven have the quality and experience to navigate this first hurdle, but their usual headache of not having the entire group together in the lead could level the playing field here. Still, any team with Michael Hurley and Jack Cahalane leading the attack will be hard to stop. The absence of Brian Hurley through suspension is a loss for the Haven, though.

***

Newcestown v Valley Rovers,

PSFC Group 1, Saturday (Kilmurry, 5.30pm)

Jim O’Sullivan’s side had a decent league campaign in Division 1, finishing mid-table, and will be hoping to get their championship started with a win. It was a group stage exit last season for Town’s first year back in the top grade. Realistically, they need to win this game to boost their chances of progression. David Buckley, Richard O’Sullivan and Niall Kelly will be the firepower that Newcestown will look to as they aim to see off a dogged Rovers side.

***

Clonakilty v St Finbarr’s,

PSFC Group 2, Saturday (Bandon, 7.30pm)

Probably the game of the weekend. A repeat of the Division 1 league final that the Barrs won after extra time (1-20 to 2-15). The city side will have Ethan Twomey, William Buckley and possibly Brian Hayes back with the club so Clonakilty have to be on their A-game. With Darragh Gough and Conor Daly having the potential to bring big performances, the West Cork side can spring a surprise.

***

Carbery Rangers v Carrigaline,

PSFC Group 2, Sunday (Newcestown, 7.30pm)

After losing the Division 2 decider to Knocknagree, Ross will aim to get back to winning ways against a Carrigaline side that won the senior A grade last year. With the Barrs and Clon to come, Seamus Hayes’ troops really have to win this for a shot at a knockout place. John O’Rourke, Darragh Hayes and Peadar O’Rourke will look to get enough scores to fire the West Cork side to victory.

***

Bishopstown v Dohenys,

SAFC Group 3, Saturday (Enniskeane, 7.30pm)

Declan O’Dwyer’s side have reached the semi-finals of this grade for the past two seasons and will be fancied to overcome Bishopstown in this senior A opener. Star man Fionn Herlihy played the full league campaign for the Dunmanway club after stepping away from the Cork panel so chemistry with his teammates will be massive. Mark Buckley and Keith White will be key too while Aaron Mannix has a goal in him.

***

Béal Áth’n Ghaorthaidh v O’Donovan Rossa,

SAFC Group 3, Sunday (Bantry, 7.30pm)

After exiting in the group phase in the last two seasons, Skibb will be desperate to progress this time. New boss Gene Hourihane will be gunning to get Rossas back to the knockouts but this clash against the Gaeltacht club won’t be easy. However, considering Dohenys and Bishopstown follow, this is a game the Skibb team wants to win to take the pressure off.

***

Aghabullogue v Bantry Blues,

PIFC Group 1, Saturday (Ballingeary, 5.30pm)

After being relegated from Division 4 of the county league, Bantry face a tough championship opener against the premier intermediate finalists from last year, Aghabullogue. The Muskerry side brought Kilshannig to a replay last term. The Blues could be without star forwards Ruairí Deane and Dara Sheedy so they will be up against it in this one.

***

Bandon v Glanmire,

PIFC Group 2, Saturday (Ballincollig, 3.30pm)

A promising league campaign for the Lilywhites ended in a league final defeat to Aghabullogue but they can get back to winning ways against intermediate A champions Glanmire. A tough group for Bandon, with Naomh Abán and Rockchapel also involved. Michael Cahalane, Mark Sugrue and Conor Calnan will be scoring threats for the West Cork outfit.

***

Castletownbere v Macroom,

PIFC Group 3, Saturday (Augaville, 7.30pm)

The Beara side is coming into the championship as the highest ranked side in the third tier. Well, according to the county league where they finished eighth in Division 2. They are coming up against a Macroom team that survived relegation by the skin of their teeth in 2024 but who also had a good league in finishing third in Division 4. Experienced campaigner Andrew O’Sullivan will be key for Castletown. As will Lee Kelly, James Harrington and Declan Dunne.

***

Adrigole v Glanworth,

IAFC Group 1, Saturday (Coachford, 2.30pm)

After two semi-final appearances in-a-row, Adrigole want another good championship season. They will be favourites in this game against Glanworth, and a win would be the ideal start. Cian O’Shea, Ben O’Sullivan and Charlie O’Sullivan will be the key scoring marksmen for the Beara team.

***

Gabriel Rangers v Mitchelstown,

IAFC Group 2, Saturday (Ahiohill, 7.30pm)

After a league season that yielded promotion from Division 5, Gabriel Rangers will look to follow that up with a good championship season. Like Adrigole, they lost in the semi-finals in 2024 too, against eventual champions Glanmire by a point. Paddy O’Driscoll and Keith O’Driscoll are standouts for Rangers but Mitchelstown have two senior inter-county players on their books in Seán Walsh and Cathail O’Mahony.

***

Boherbue v Ilen Rovers,

IAFC Group 3, Saturday (Inchageela, 5.30pm)

In 2021, Ilen Rovers were in a group with Clonakilty, St Finbarr’s and Ballincollig in the premier SFC. Fast forward four years and they have dropped three tiers. Their first game in the fourth grade won’t be easy either, against last year’s finalists Boherbue. To foster a winning mentality, an Ilen win here would be ideal. Injuries to main players are a blow, but Micheal Sheehy and Emmett Hourihane will hope to step up.

***

Canovee v Urhan,

PJFC Group 1, Sunday (Dunmanway, 7.30pm)

A difficult league season for Urhan meant relegation from Division 7 and down to the Carbery-Beara leagues for 2026. With this being their third year in a row playing in the premier junior grade, getting meaningful games is a positive. Two knockout stage appearances in succession, the Eyeries club aren’t far away and will hope to start well this term against 2024 finalists Canovee.