Gladrags on for Schull Show

Schull Agricultural Show takes place on Sunday July 27th, and this year, a new and revived show brings K&M Bouncy Castles to proceedings, as well as James and Ulrica O’Brien’s alpacas and the Fastnet Area Beekeeping Association.

Each year the event showcases the very best of West Cork’s rural life, while the focal point of the show is the hot competition taking place in the horse section. Consisting of 36 classes in total, the main event of the day will be the Registered Irish Draught Mare prize, which Horse Sport Ireland has generously sponsored with a prize fund of €1500.

Organisers expressed their thanks to the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, who provide funding to Schull Show as well as over 100 others nationally each year.

Schull Country Market will be relocating to the show field for one and one day only, which organisers expressed their gratitude for, reminding all that the market provides the public with some of West Cork’s finest artisan producers.

Schull show will host free bouncy castles, while the dog show will begin at 2.30pm with entries accepted from 12pm until the beginning of the show. A new class for this year is ‘best dressed dog’, which is sure to attract all of the area’s most fabulously classy, sassy and smart dogs. Other kids’ activities include face painting, milking a cow, Pin the Tail on the Donkey, and music and dance with Mike Ronan.

A vintage run will also take place, with vehicles departing Schull Garda Barracks at 12pm to make their way to the show field for the display.

For all those domestic gods and goddesses, the indoor section has had a makeover and this year’s show includes some classes to display the skills of efficiency and sustainability, including one to ‘exhibit a piece of clothing made from recycled products’ in both the adults’ and kids’ sections. With Galway races fast approaching, there is also a ‘creative hat display suitable for Galway Races’.

Continuing on to the revamped indoor section, there are categories for poetry, Lego, handwriting, and calligraphy, to name but a few.

A free shuttle bus service will be in operation on Sunday, beginning at 11.30am from Schull Harbour Hotel and continuing until 5.30pm, running every 10-15 minutes. Organisers took the opportunity to thank ‘every one of our generous sponsors and our dedicated volunteers who have continued to support us and make our show successful.’

‘Without our sponsors, exhibitors and volunteers the show could not go on. Go raibh míle maith agat from all the Schull Show Committee.’

The Country Market takes place all day, and there will be prizes for the ‘Best Dressed’ and ‘Most Appropriately Dressed’ attendees.