Carbery football championships ready for throw-in

THE club championship season kicks off this weekend in the south-west with the start of the Bandon Co-op Carbery Junior A Football Championship.

Roinn 1 gets underway on Friday evening with two 7.30pm games. Last year’s beaten finalists Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas take on St Oliver Plunkett’s in Enniskeane, while Ballinascarthy face 2021 champions Tadhg MacCarthaigh in Castlehaven.

Mathúnas will be fancied to top this group, especially as Bal were the only other side from the trio to reach the knockout stages in 2023.

In Roinn 2, reigning Carbery champions Kilmacabea face Kilmeen on Saturday in Rosscarbery (7.30pm). Donie O’Donovan’s team is looking to bounce back after their recent county league Division 7 final loss to Argideen Rangers.

The other game in this group sees Argideen Rangers meet Randal Óg on Sunday evening in Ballinascarthy (7.30pm). Division 7 league champions Argideen will be strongly fancied to open their campaign with a win. They’re searching for a first divisional championship since 1994 – and only their second ever.

In Roinn 3, St James return to Carbery after two seasons in the county premier junior championship. They meet Kilbrittain in Timoleague on Saturday (7.30pm) and will hope to mark their return with a strong performance. Also in Roinn 3, Castlehaven’s second team face Barryroe in Ardfield on Sunday evening (7.30pm). Barryroe are the defending champions, but Haven were semi-finalists last year and can’t be overlooked.

In Roinn 4, newcomers Goleen begin their junior A campaign against St Mary’s in Kealkil on Sunday (7.30pm). Goleen, treble winners at junior B level, will look to hit the ground running – but St Mary’s were semi-finalists earlier this year and pose a real threat. The other Roinn 4 game is on Monday night, as Carbery Rangers – fresh off a strong league season that saw them win the Carbery league title – take on St Colum’s in Drimoleague (7.30pm). John Hayes’ side will be eager to make a winning start.

Meanwhile, the Junior B Football Championship also throws in on Sunday, with Clonakilty and Ilen Rovers’ second teams meeting in Leap (12pm). Three more Sunday games at 7.30pm see Bandon face Dohenys in Rossmore, Muintir Bhaire play Clann na nGael in Ballydehob, and Newcestown face Bantry Blues B in Castletownkenneigh. On Monday, O’Donovan Rossa play St James B in Dunmanway (7.30pm).

***

Looking ahead to the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery Junior A Hurling Championship, which starts on Friday, August 1st, there are intriguing battles across the divisions.

In Roinn 1, it's wide open with Newcestown, St James, Randal Óg and St Colum’s all in the mix. These teams finished second, fourth, fifth and sixth in the Carbery league respectively – making it a very tight group to call.

Roinn 2 features reigning champions Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas, along with St Oliver Plunkett’s, Dohenys, and St Mary’s. With Mathúnas also winning the county Division 7 hurling league, they are hot favourites to top this group.

Roinn 3 is undoubtedly the ‘group of death’, with 2022 champions Ballinascarthy, 2023 winners Clonakilty, Carbery league holders Kilbree, and Kilbrittain’s second team all in the mix. Whoever emerges from this group will be well-placed for the knockout stages.