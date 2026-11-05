In-form Niamh Cotter hits 2-5 to fire Kilmacud Crokes into Leinster club final

NIAMH Cotter proved, yet again, that West is best, as she fired Kilmacud Crokes into the Leinster club senior football championship final.

The Glengarriff woman, who now lives in Dublin, scored 2-5 as reigning champions Kilmacud Crokes recorded a convincing win over Louth champions Naomh Padraig to book their place in their fifth successive provincial decider.

Former Cork footballer Cotter starred as the Dublin club led by 0-8 to 0-2 at the break and ran out 4-18 to 0-5 winners.

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Kilmacud will face Longford Slashers in the Leinster decider after their 5-12 to 0-11 victory over Wicklow’s Tinahely.

Since her transfer to Kilmacud, Cotter has won five Dublin titles and four Leinster championships. Cotter was also named player of the match in their recent county final win against Clontarf, after scoring eight points in the win.

Meanwhile, Kilbrittain’s Kate Wall scored 0-3 as St Finbarr’s defeated Thurles Sarsfields by 1-17 to 1-10 in the Munster club senior camogie semi-final. The Barrs now face Gailltir in the final on Sunday, November 15th.