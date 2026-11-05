Volunteer award for Bantry

THERE was a widespread welcome when news filtered out that the top award had come to the Bantry area from the Paddy Fitzgerald Awards ceremony in Adare, County Limerick.

These are highly prestigious awards which take place every two years to honour people who have given a lifetime of voluntary effort, helping their communities. They cover all of Munster and nine nominees are put forward by the IFA executives across the province.

Each of the nominees are judged on their work, not just for farmers, but also on their efforts to help the community in general. The West Cork representative was Corney Buckley of Aughaville, Bantry, whose voluntary work over many years has benefitted various worthy organisations and helped many people along the way.

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It has also been noted that the result is something to inspire a sense of pride in the wider Bantry area as Neilie O’Leary of Coomhola was the winner of the same award in 2022.