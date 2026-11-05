Caolan O’Donovan and Jamie Lucey shine as Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas advance to county semi-final

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas 6-20

Whitechurch 4-18 (aet)

JJ HURLEY REPORTS

DIARMUID Ó Mathúnas produced a memorable performance to overcome Whitechurch after extra-time in a thrilling Co-Op Superstores Junior A Hurling Championship quarter-final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

Jamie Lucey hit a hat-trick and Caolan O’Donovan struck 1-9 as the West Cork champs advanced to a semi-final against Donoughmore.

Mathúnas coach Colm Fogarty was delighted with his side’s determination afterwards, particularly given the difficult position they found themselves in during the closing stages of normal time.

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‘We had the game won and lost there at various stages. In extra time, tactics go out the window, but in fairness to the lads they dug it out,’ he said

‘They are a fairly honest bunch and it is no more that they deserve.’

Fogarty also acknowledged the collective contribution of his players, while also recognising the influence of Jamie Lucey and Caolan O’Donovan, who played major roles in their side's attacking display.

Mathúnas made the perfect start when Kevin O’Donovan produced a brilliant individual effort to find the net in the second minute. But Whitechurch were back on level terms by the 12th minute when John Kelleher goaled.

The West Cork outfit finished the opening period in impressive fashion, outscoring Whitechurch over the remaining 18 minutes. Caolan O’Donovan was particularly influential during this spell, contributing three scores as Mathúnas established a 1-7 to 1-3 advantage at half-time.

A goal from Jeremiah Hurley after the restart appeared to put Mathúnas in a commanding position, but Whitechurch fought their way back into contention. Their efforts were rewarded when second-half substitute Dave O’Sullivan found the net in the 53rd minute, putting Whitechurch in front for the first time.

Jamie Hegarty added a point on 58 minutes to give Whitechurch a goal advantage. At that stage it looked increasingly likely that they would secure their place in the semi-final.

However, Jamie Lucey had other ideas. The Mathúnas forward produced a remarkable late contribution, scoring a crucial goal before adding a point to drag his side back into contention. A late Daniel Kelleher point had looked like giving Whitechurch the victory, but Lucey’s intervention ensured the contest would continue.

With both teams finishing normal time level at 3-13 apiece, extra time was required.

Mathúnas took full advantage of their second opportunity. Caolan O’Donovan struck for a goal in the 65th minute before Lucey added another goal three minutes later.

Whitechurch had given everything, but Mathúnas had found another gear when it mattered most, eventually securing an eight-point victory.

Scorers

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas: C O’Donovan 1-9 (7f); J Lucey 3-3; K O’Donovan 1-4; J Hurley 1-0; M Draper, D O’Donovan, J Fleming, P Crowley (1 sl) 0-1 each.

Whitechurch: J Hegarty 1-6 (4f); J Kelleher 1-2; R O’Connell, D O’Sullivan 1-1 each; D Kelleher, C Eagan 0-3 each; M Callanan, D O’Connell 0-1 each.

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas: M O’Driscoll; M Daly, S Crowley, C O’Sullivan; J O’Callaghan, C Mangan, J Hurley; R Lucey, K O'Donovan; M Draper, G O’Donovan, M O’Sullivan; J Lucey, C O’Donovan, T Lordan.

Subs: J Fleming for R Lucey (38), P Crowley for T Lordan (45), W Horgan for M Draper (56), R Lucey for J Hurley (63), M Draper for M O’Sullivan (65), N Hillard for M Draper (75).

Whitechurch: J Kelleher; A Murphy, K Ryan, J Dennehy; J Kelleher, M Callanan, R O’Connell; S O’Reilly, R Blake; D Kelleher, D O’Connell, J Hegarty; C Egan, S Keane, R Murphy.

Subs: C Kelleher for A Murphy (12), K McIntyre for R Blake (45), A Kelleher for R Murphy (48), D O’Sullivan for S Keane (50), C Hennessy for C Kelleher (57), C O’Brien for M Callanan (65), S Glackin for K Ryan (73), A Kelleher for S O’Reilly (75).

Referee: J Smiddy (Castlemartyr).